Gallery: President Alar Karis awards state decorations

President Alar Karis awards the 2026 state decorations,
President Alar Karis presented state decorations on Saturday at Ukuaru, the music house dedicated to Arvo Pärt in Rakvere, to people whose dedication to their work and community has made life in Estonia better.

In his speech, the president said the recipients of the decorations had not done their work to receive one or another high honor, but so that what surrounds us would be more supportive and wiser.

"So that children could receive a better education and our economy could advance, so that our people could receive the help they need and all of us could feel more secure," he said.

"Without your work, Estonia would be completely different, poorer and bleaker. Through your diverse deeds, you have made Estonia better," the head of state said.

"You, esteemed holders of decorations, keep Estonia spiritually open and wiser for the future, while loving and valuing your roots and origin," he added.

Writer Leelo Tungal, a recipient of the Order of the National Coat of Arms, III Class, thanked the president on behalf of the new honorees and for the recognition.

"Among us are people from many different walks of life — doctors, artists, farmers, seafarers, scientists, teachers — and none of us has done our work to receive high decorations, yet undoubtedly it brings joy to each of us to feel needed by our people, by our country," she said.

This year, ahead of Independence Day, Karis awarded state decorations to 203 people.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

