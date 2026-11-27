The Estonian Defense Forces issued a warning about a "potential air threat" at 6.40 a.m. on Friday morning, which was declared over by 7.30 a.m.

The alert was issued at 6.41 a.m. across Tartu, Jõgeva, Viljandi, Valga, Võru and Põlva counties on the EE-ALARM app. It told residents "to seek shelter if you spot a drone" and call the authorities.

A second message was sent at 7.22 a.m. saying the air threat "is over."

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) told ERR that they had detected the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles near Estonia's borders overnight, while the Latvian armed forces also briefly issued warnings to residents of a potential aerial threat.

"In response to the potential threat, the readiness level of EDF units responsible for air defense was raised and fighter jets serving on NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission were also dispatched to the area. A NATO Boeing E-3A Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft was also operating in Baltic airspace. Its role is to monitor and surveil airspace and support the coordination of allied air operations," the EDF press service said.

The NATO reconnaissance aircraft's flight path on Flightradar24 on the morning of November 27. Source: Flighrtradar24

This is the latest air incursion warning, which usually coincides with Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian infrastructure. Ukraine's UAVs are knocked off course by Russia's GPS jamming, Kyiv has said.

On Friday morning, footage appeared online of drones flying over Russia's western city, St Petersburg, in the Leningrad Oblast, which borders Estonia. Governor Alexander Drozdenko said 45 drones were shot down overnight in the Leningrad Region, the Russian news agency TASS reported.

Estonian and Baltic ministers have repeatedly denied that Ukraine is using their airspace for attacks on Russian territory, as Moscow claims.

The last warning was early on Saturday morning.

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