Tommy Cash wins Estonian foreign ministry's annual Cultural Award

Tommy Cash receives the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Cultural Award from Minister Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Tommy Cash was presented with the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' annual Cultural Award on Wednesday, recognizing his contribution to raising Estonia's profile on the international stage.

The award was presented to Tommy Cash on Wednesday by Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200),

At the same event on Wednesday, Tsahkna also recognized this year's recipients of letters of gratitude for citizen diplomacy, who are based in Estonia.

"Tommy Cash shines both in music and visual art; with his creativity he has pushed boundaries and made Estonia better known internationally. The Cultural Award is not only a prize for his music, but a recognition of his entire artistic universe," Tsahkna said.

Visual artist, fashion designer and singer Tommy Cash has been a successful artist for a number of years, but the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest and his successful representation of Estonia with "Espresso Macchiato" made him an internationally-recognized performer and brought him to the attention of an even wider audience.

"At the Europe Day concert on May 9 last year in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), Tommy already promised he would take part in Eurovision in 2025. Today we know that the prediction came true – Tommy represented Estonia successfully and used the contest brilliantly to promote Estonia," Tsahkna added.

The Cultural Award of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was first issued in 2010 and has been presented annually to some of Estonia's leading creatives.

Previous recipients include sculptor Edith Karlson, folk duo Puuluup, street artist Edward von Lõngus, Arvo Pärt, Veljo Tormis, Kalle Kasemaa, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), Anne Erm, Kristiina Ehin, Sirje Helme, and the creative team of the XI Youth Song and Dance Celebration – Aet Maatee, Veronika Portsmuth, Märt Agu and Raul Talmar.

On Wednesday, Tsahkna also recognized the recipients of this year's letters of gratitude for citizen diplomacy, who live or work in Estonia.

The letters are awarded to individuals or non-governmental organizations (NGOs), who have made long and notable efforts to preserve Estonian language, culture and spirit, or promoted Estonia's business environment, digital society and business culture on a voluntary basis, thus contributing to raising Estonia's profile in their country of residence. 

Citizen diplomacy letter recipients in Estonia

Nora Sööt – for contributions to revitalising the global Estonian youth community and leading the ESTO 2025 youth delegates' programme.

Heidi Solba and NGO Let's Do It World – for their major work in organising World Cleanup Day. The movement, which began in Estonia, has become a global model and a calling card for climate diplomacy.

Harry Liivrand and Kristel Pappel – for organizing the Kotzebue Talks format and building bridges between Estonian and German cultural circles.

European Choir of Estonians – for decades of work bringing Estonian culture to many hearts across Europe through the joy of singing.

Mart Tarmak – for tireless efforts in promoting Estonia worldwide and extending a helping hand to Ukraine.

Stefano Alberico – for major contributions to presenting Estonian values internationally and consistent work in increasing Estonia's visibility in Italy.

Oliver Lant – for outstanding leadership of the Estonian community in the United Arab Emirates, supporting Estonia's story, food culture and national initiatives.

Hannes Heinpalu – for masterful contributions to presenting Estonia's culinary heritage in the United Arab Emirates.

Editor: Michael Cole

