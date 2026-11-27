Estonian minors are turning to underground artists and cheap home tattoo kits after licensed parlors refused them service under a nationwide ban, Maaleht reported .

Estonia banned tattooing anyone under 18 on September 1 last year, yet licensed studios still receive regular inquiries from teenagers and even parents asking if an adult's presence makes an exception possible.

Tartu tattoo artist Ako Hints, who has worked in the field for over a decade, said legitimate parlors have been turning minors away, pushing youths toward unlicensed operators who advertise on social media and work from homes, college dorms or mobile setups.

Hints noted that a large share of his recent work even involves covering up poorly executed, often overpriced amateur tattoos made outside licensed studios.

Cat tattoos (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR

Regina Kuznetsova of Tartu's Backbone Tattoo studio said teenagers have also been buying themselves inexpensive Chinese tattoo machines online and inking themselves and their friends at home without following proper hygiene and safety procedures.

The Health Board says ut has received four reports of underage tattooing this year, two of which were unconfirmed, and has logged no formal complaints of actual tattoo-related health injuries so far.

This does not mean there is no issue,however - Health Board beauty and personal services manager Olga Gurjanova said investigating cases can prive difficult because teenagers often decline to explain how they got tattooed, while the agency generally has no powers to inspect private homes unless a dedicated registered salon operates there.

Laser removal clinics continue meanwhile to see steady demand, with Undoink clinics in Tallinn and Helsinki performing between 500 and 700 removal sessions per month, all ages - occasionally this involves treating minors, including one case of a youth seeking to remove a neck tattoo.

Tattoo removal is time consuming and costly, however: Undoink founder Jani Heikkilä said the full process can take around two years and cost 10 times more than the original artwork, a reality echoed by content creator Gethel Burlaka, who said she is forking out about €150 per session across an estimated eight to 10 treatments to remove a foot tattoo she got at age 14.

Both Hints and Burlaka urge young people to wait until adulthood and choose vetted professionals rather than risking permanent regret or unsafe home sessions.

The full Maaleht piece is here.

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