In this installment of Harri Tiido's commentary series, relations between the West and Russia are examined through the work of Hanna Notte. Notte is justified in arguing that the West's weak response to the annexation of Crimea in 2014 helped pave the way for Russia's large-scale aggression, Tiido notes.

Books about the war in Ukraine and Russia continue to be published. They are of greatest benefit to their authors, though perhaps also to some readers. For the purposes of this commentary, I have on my desk Berlin-based Russia foreign policy analyst Hanna Notte's book We Shall Outlast Them. Putin's Global Campaign to Defeat the West (2026).

This notion of outlasting can be viewed from either a Western or a Russian perspective, but the author is clearly referring to Russian hopes.

Notte seeks to answer the question of when Russia's current leader, Vladimir Putin, turned away from the West. The author notes that when Putin came to power in 2000, he gave the impression of being a supporter of constructive relations with the West.

Some place his turning point in 2004-2005, when pro-democracy protest movements swept through Ukraine and Georgia. Others point to his 2007 Munich speech, while still others identify the 2010s. I would add that no such turning point really occurred. Putin was critical of the West all along, and the more conciliatory attitude in between was more a matter of tactical positioning than a genuine conviction.

According to Notte, Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine in 2022 stemmed in large part from Russia's long-standing perception of itself as a victim. One could describe this as a psychological national condition that has been cultivated in Russia since the imperial era, alongside the belief that Russia has a special role and place in history.

"A number of states viewed Russia's actions sympathetically because the Soviet Union had once been their friend."

Notte is justified in arguing that the West's weak response to the annexation of Crimea in 2014 contributed to the outbreak of large-scale aggression. Moscow saw an opportunity and took it. The goal was to demonstrate that international rules are not written by the United States, and there was hope that if Russia could establish itself in Ukraine, it would help rewrite the entire post-World War II order according to Moscow's instructions.

Confrontation with the West once again became a central principle of Moscow's foreign policy. Sanctions followed, but Russia adapted to them, and the confrontation spread into the information space as well.

More broadly, it became clear that many non-Western countries refused to choose sides in this confrontation. A number of states viewed Russia's actions sympathetically because the Soviet Union had once been their friend, and trust in the West was not especially strong. As a result, Russia's aggressive actions benefited from a favorable international atmosphere.

As for the economic impact, Russia was in practice able to import almost everything it wanted and remained essentially one step ahead of the West. Turkey assumed a major role as a transit country for consumer goods destined for the Russian market, alongside China, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Dual-use goods also flowed through third countries, helping Russia's defense industry remain operational. Some time ago, the media reported on a missile shot down in Ukraine whose components were 99 percent of Western and Chinese origin. And this despite all the sanctions.

"Russia was presented as a victim standing up to Western neocolonialism whose goal was Russia's destruction."

According to The Economist, 80 percent of the world's population and 40 percent of global GDP were represented by countries that imposed no sanctions on Russia. In addition, Russia reduced its reliance on dollar-based trade. As early as 2014, it launched a domestic equivalent of SWIFT, the interbank identification system, for communication between Russian banks. Some banks also joined China's interbank payment system. By mid-2023, the share of the dollar and euro in Russian exports had fallen by half. At the same time, the share of the Chinese yuan grew rapidly.

The information war is a separate topic altogether. In addition to influencing Western publics, Russia sought to expand its support in the Global South. In non-Western countries, the preferred approach was to portray the war in Ukraine as a struggle against colonialism and imperialism.

Russia was presented as a victim standing up to Western neocolonialism whose goal was Russia's destruction. At the United Nations, Russian representatives proposed declaring Dec. 14 an anti-colonialism day.

The Foreign Ministry publication Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn portrayed Tsar Nicholas II as a leader of the global anti-colonial struggle, although he was in fact a ruler who demanded Russia's share of colonial possessions and encouraged Russia's expansion into Manchuria. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declared at a meeting with African representatives that Russian men were giving their lives in Ukraine for the freedom of African peoples.

It cannot be denied that Russia has also had success in the Global South. In Africa especially, and to some extent in Asia, Moscow was aided by Donald Trump's return to the presidency and cuts in U.S. foreign aid. Moscow reportedly has somewhat contradictory views of the Trump administration, but in any case sees it as a useful instrument for achieving its goals.

Moscow also invested heavily in international organizations that could serve as alternatives to Western-led structures, especially BRICS, the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Success there proved difficult, however. India and Brazil had no desire to define themselves as anti-Western. As a result, Putin declared that BRICS was not anti-Western but simply non-Western. He predicted that by 2028 the bloc would account for 37 percent of global GDP, while the share of G7 countries would fall below 28 percent. We shall see.

Putin also stated that BRICS does not seek to change the world order. According to him, no such effort is necessary because the world order is changing inevitably on its own. In some respects he was right: the world order is indeed changing.

One could also mention Russia's portrayal of itself as a defender of traditional values and similar ideas, although it unexpectedly found competition in this regard from the Trump administration. According to Notte, Moscow sees both Russians and Americans as belonging to the same white, Christian West.

The process is ongoing and the outcome remains uncertain. Notte quotes former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who argued that while the West is stronger than Russia, Russia possesses one strength in particular: it believes in itself. So far, however, Russia has mainly succeeded in earning the distrust of many nations for years, if not generations. Despite this, Russia has not become an international pariah, and anti-Western sentiment remains fashionable in much of the world. So the question of who will outlast whom remains open.

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