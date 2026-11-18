In this installment of Harri Tiido's commentary series, the focus is on this year's unrest in France. Taking to the streets in protest is something of a national sport for the French and, incidentally, also a constitutional right. The constitution says nothing about looting, however, which falls under the criminal code, Tiido notes.

For months, news outlets have been reporting on large demonstrations in France and other European countries. Photos and videos often create the impression of a full-scale uprising. Political camps have each found their preferred opponents to blame. Since the protests in France began with student demonstrations, some have also described them as a youth revolt against the system.

I will take a closer look at the background of what happened in France. I have lived in Paris throughout this period, yet I only witnessed a demonstration once, when my wife and I were sitting in a café and one marched past us. Peacefully.

Donald Trump has declared that immigrants are behind everything, the far right primarily blames Muslims, the left blames government policies, and so on.

As for the broader picture and the dramatic images of unrest, demonstrations generally remained peaceful until a certain point, usually toward the end of an event, when men dressed in black appeared. Many were relatively young, but certainly not teenagers. Among those believed to be involved is the Black Bloc movement, originally founded in Germany in the 1980s by anarchists and far-left activists and now operating globally through temporary event-based groups.

"They posted numerous videos portraying the unrest as a war by migrants or Islamists against the French state."

A similar pattern appeared during the initial phase of the protests, when students took to the streets and blocked schools. At the time, observers noted black-clad individuals moving from one school to another, encouraging students to attack school buildings and demonstrating how to do so.

One may therefore argue that certain groups or forces are actively encouraging participants and escalating tensions. Once disorder has begun and shop windows start breaking, opportunists invariably join in to loot stores. Among them are many young people from Paris' poorer suburbs.

The violent actors are a minority, but a minority with significant influence, amplified by both traditional and social media. Many participants appeared primarily interested in taking selfies in front of burning cars or clashes with police and quickly posting them online.

As a matter of broader context, it is worth noting that demonstrating in the streets is for the French almost a national pastime and, moreover, a constitutional right. The constitution says nothing about looting, however, which falls under the criminal code. Compared with many other European countries, French police reportedly have broader powers to use force, and some of the tools available to them are prohibited elsewhere.

When police officers are attacked with Molotov cocktails and some officers are set on fire, requiring colleagues to save their lives, one can understand the mood among the police. They are literally risking their lives.

Incidentally, attached to the original article is a link to a selection of major French protests dating back to the Middle Ages. Perhaps that may be of interest. One of the most unusual, though absent from that selection, was the occupation of a church by prostitutes in Lyon in 1975 in defense of their rights. In several countries, June 2 is still observed as International Sex Workers' Day in memory of that event.

As for foreign influence, several organizations monitoring information operations, including France's Viginum, have stated that they found no evidence of direct foreign involvement in organizing the demonstrations. However, they did find that beginning in early September, the Russian disinformation network Doppelganger conducted 22 synchronized waves of activity in French, German, English and Polish, publishing 639 posts. These posts were viewed approximately 7.4 million times.

The messages blamed migrants, sanctions against Russia and Europe's broader crisis for virtually every problem. The Russian Pravda online network published more than 100 articles in nine languages across 28 websites, with information often moving from one site to another in under a minute. The Russian Matryoshka network also played a role by spreading outright falsehoods.

Both Russia and Iran played a significant role in framing these events, presenting them through their own narratives. In Iran's case, diplomats were involved to such an extent that the French Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador.

Researchers examining media coverage found that far-right influencers in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland and Italy played a major role in distorting perceptions of the events. They posted numerous videos portraying the unrest as a war by migrants or Islamists against the French state. In several cases, old footage was reused, including material from a Kurdish protest in 2022, a bus fire in 2023 and incidents of soccer hooliganism.

Regarding Russia's role, I would note only a post by the InfoDefense network on Oct. 13 calling on people to take to the streets in Rome, Paris, Brussels, Lisbon and Dublin on Oct. 17 against the European Union, portraying it as a structure leading Europe toward disaster.

Fox News Digital compiled data on 54 organizations allegedly connected to an international network. While the information was assembled largely to place blame on these groups, the list itself is revealing. It includes numerous communist and Trotskyist organizations, student and school associations, one Muslim youth organization, an anti-colonial movement and several trade union-type structures.

Particularly noteworthy are organizations linked to the so-called Singham network.

Many of them are connected to the nonprofit organization Tricontinental Limited, founded by the American-born Marxist technology entrepreneur Neville Roy Singham, who now lives in Shanghai.

Taken together, currently available information identifies 54 organizations connected to the demonstrations. Only 16 of them are student or youth groups, including communist youth organizations and one Muslim student association.

The remaining 38 consist of adult communist cells, trade unions, left-wing revolutionary organizations, advocacy groups and international propaganda centers.

The objective of several of them is simply to dismantle Europe's existing democratic order. Their ideological allies can be found in Moscow, Washington and Tehran. One potential political beneficiary of these events may be France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who promises to restore order.

Further reading

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