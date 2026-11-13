Harri Tiido: Learning from cats how to resist tyranny

This edition of Harri Tiido's commentary series looks at cats and tyrants through the lens of Stewart Reynolds. While a tyrant bustles about barking orders, a cat stretches out on the floor and conserves energy for the next surprise, whether that is leaping onto the refrigerator or toppling a corrupt regime, Tiido writes.

These days, no phenomenon seems complete without at least a cat photo or video appearing somewhere. Cats have been mentioned in this series before, but that was a long time ago, and it is time to return to the subject to stay on trend.

Besides, my regular furry companion has recently looked somewhat offended while I read and write, apparently upset that no attention has been paid to his contribution to the creation of these stories.

The basis for today's discussion is Stewart Reynolds' book "Lessons from Cats for Surviving Fascism" (2024). Since Russia has thoroughly worn out the word "fascism" through constant overuse, I will replace it with "tyranny."

So what can we learn from cats?

First, cats are masters of unpredictability. Tyrants are deeply attached to predictability, and their entire system of rule rests on the illusion of control. Their greatest weakness is dealing with surprises. What they long for is a dull, gray and easily managed world.

Cats know that the best way to live is through unexpected leaps, questionable decisions and a little healthy chaos. Unpredictable behavior weakens a tyrant's ability to function.

That does raise the thought that Donald Trump also appears unpredictable and capable of generating not only small but very large amounts of chaos. Though it is unlikely he learned this from cats. He is simply not very teachable.

Back to the book.

Cats understand something tyrants do not: rest is not weakness, it is strategy. While the tyrant rushes around issuing orders, the cat stretches out and gathers strength for the next surprise, whether that means jumping onto the refrigerator or helping bring down a corrupt regime.

A tyrant pushes people to overwork themselves so they are too exhausted to resist. The solution is simple: slow down and relax. Lounging is not merely rest, it is rebellion, and tyrants hate it.

So rest strategically. While the tyrant proclaims that such behavior is subversive, you are gathering enough energy to oppose him.

Cats do not feel obligated to follow rules. Rules are written by tyrants, but cats do not care, and neither should you allow such rules to become your limitations. Find a symbol of power and give it a firm nudge. You do not have to destroy anything. A small push is enough to make a tyrant feel that control is slipping away.

Cats also hate collars because they understand what they truly represent: control.

Cats cannot be fooled, and neither should we allow ourselves to be fooled. Tyrants love collars and try to present them as necessary or even fashionable.

People should be suspicious of any collar, no matter how attractive it may appear. The next time someone tries to place a metaphorical leash around your neck, whether in the form of a rule, a social norm or something else, activate your inner cat. This is not only about freedom, it is about principle. Get rid of the leash and stay free.

"Rules are written by tyrants, but cats do not care, and neither should you allow such rules to become your limitations."

When a cat is hungry, it does not sit around with drooping ears. It immediately gets to work. It loudly announces its needs or, as happens in our home, approaches the reclining food provider and extends a clawed paw into his beard to demand the promised meal.

This is another lesson worth following. If something is wrong, speak up loudly. Tyrants hate that because they prefer people who quietly and obediently wait for handouts while remaining endlessly grateful.

Cats know that when they are hungry, gratitude is beside the point. What matters is demanding what they need: food, rights and respect for their dignity.

Silence may be golden, but loud protest often gets results.

Cats also know how to be charming when necessary. Tyrants do not understand this. They may puff out their chests and announce harsh policies, only to discover later that you have undermined their plans with an apparently innocent smile.

Tyrants do not know how to deal with someone who is demanding yet gentle and charming. It should be noted, however, that kindness alone will not defeat oppression. It must always be paired with persistence and a willingness to rebel.

Cats never ask permission.

If they see an empty space, they consider it theirs to occupy. People should approach positions of power the same way. If there is space available, take it. Behave as if you belong there, just as a cat settles comfortably on a computer keyboard.

Even the most innocent-looking cat has sharp claws and does not hesitate to use them. Tyrants fear sharp resistance in both the literal and metaphorical sense.

So do not create the impression that you are defenseless. A well-timed scratch, whether a pointed remark, a protest or a biting sarcastic comment online, can represent a form of resistance for which tyrants may not be prepared.

The important thing is to keep your claws sharp.

Resistance does not have to be constant, but it must be effective. A single well-timed strike against the right policy, institution or powerful figure can be more effective than a hundred random blows.

A cat knows that claws are as important for confidence as they are for self-defense.

Resistance means knowing when to act. And when the moment arrives, let the claws come out.

Cats never doubt that they belong exactly where they are. They do not allow themselves to be manipulated or controlled. That is dignity.

Cats never surrender their independence, and neither should you.

Self-confidence is not just a shield. It is also a weapon. Let it shine, and let your belief in independence become a quiet revolution that no tyrant can suppress.

Cats may act as though they need no one else, but deep down they understand the value of companionship. They care for one another and come together in the face of great danger.

Tyrants do not understand care. Their world depends on keeping people isolated and pitted against one another.

So when you awaken your inner cat, do not forget other people. Share strategies, offer a place in the sun to those who have spent too long in the shadows.

And when it is time to stand up to a tyrant, do it as a team.

My furry co-author responds to these observations by approvingly licking a paw.

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