A small fire broke out in a nightclub aboard Tallink cruise ferry Victoria I early Friday morning while the vessel was docked at the Port of Tallinn- No injuries were reported.

Around 750 passengers were aboard the ship, which has been used for a pre-Christmas Helsinki-Tallinn- Helsinki cruise.

According to reports, at around 2 a.m. stage lighting ignited a curtain, filling the venue with thick smoke before crew members were able to extinguish the blaze. They did so within 10 minutes, using handheld devices.

Passengers were evacuated from the nightclub while the party was moved to another nightclub area aboard the same ship, Tallink Silja Communications Director Marika Nöjd told Finnish tabloid Iltalehti, which also carried video footage of the incident.

Eyewitnesses told Iltalehti that heavy smoke spread through the nightclub, with one passenger saying smoke also drifted into other parts of the vessel. Nöjd said only the smell of smoke would have been noticeable elsewhere on board.

Local rescue services boarded the docked ship to inspect the scene. Nöjd said a full vessel evacuation proved unnecessary as crew members had brought the situation under control in under 10 minutes, adding that passengers were informed of the details of the incident.

"An announcement was made on board about what had happened, and of course the information desk answered anyone who wanted additional details," Nöjd said.

Some passengers told Iltalehti they were concerned that despite the response, no fire alarm had sounded aboard the vessel. Nöjd said alarms initially sound in crew quarters only, so personnel can immediately verify whether an alert is real. False alarms occur frequently on ships, she added.

"In the event of a larger emergency, a general alarm and other warning signals are sounded that passengers also hear," Nöjd said.

"We do not yet know whether we will be able to open the nightclub today. That will be determined during the day," she went on.

Nöjd added shipboard fires of this kind are rare and noted that the vessel's rescue crew rehearses fire drills on a weekly basis.

Approximately 750 passengers were aboard the Christmas cruise at the time of the incident. It departed Helsinki for Tallinn on Thursday and is scheduled to return to Helsinki on this afternoon, Friday.

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