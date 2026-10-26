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Tallink cancels MyStar trips on Monday due to a malfunction

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Tallink's MS MyStar arriving in Tallinn as onlookers watch.
Tallink's MS MyStar arriving in Tallinn as onlookers watch. Source: Raul Mee
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Ferry operator Tallink has canceled the passenger ferry MyStar's scheduled sailings on the Tallinn-Helsinki route on Monday due to a technical fault.

MyStar, which departed Tallinn at 7:30 a.m., was unable to continue its journey and had to return to the Port of Tallinn due to a technical fault, Tallink's Communications Manager Meelis Kompus said on Monday morning.

Kompus said the fault was discovered in the engine room, but it is not yet possible to say exactly what caused it or how long repairs will take.

Passengers have been informed, and freight customers will receive further information during the day.

Megastar and Victoria I ferries are running as normal on the Tallinn-Helsinki route.

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