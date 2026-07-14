Tallink's chief captain: Modern passenger ships built to survive any accident

Tallink's chief captain Tarvi‑Carlos Tuulik says a major leap in ship safety occurred 10–12 years ago, when new requirements were introduced mandating that passenger ships must be built so they can return to port on their own after any accident.

"All systems are duplicated, and ships are divided into sections. So if a fire or another incident occurs in one section, we can isolate it and move passengers to neighboring sections, which must remain operational," he said.

Engine rooms are similarly divided into at least two separate compartments. "If one experiences a fire or water damage, the other must still be able to get the ship back to port."

"The most important thing before going to sea is preparation, but digitalization has made it much easier to monitor and prevent technical deviations. It has definitely increased efficiency, which in turn supports environmental protection — meaning lower energy consumption on board," Tuulik explained.

Tallink ferry Superfast IX. Source: Katri Link/Tallink

Important to follow safety rules

He added that a captain's intuition is crucial. "That's why you don't become a captain right after finishing school — it takes time. A captain has that sense in the back of his mind that he's seen a situation before and knows how to act."

During Tuulik's years as captain, the Baltic Sea has become cleaner. "Pollution has decreased. All those water‑treatment systems on shore are in better condition, and there are fewer large factories discharging into the sea and rivers," he noted.

According to Tuulik, the number of small‑craft operators grows every year. "It's wonderful that we, as a seafaring nation, are rediscovering the sea — but when heading out, it's important to follow safety rules," he said.

Every seafarer encounters moments when someone must be rescued. "Fortunately, I haven't had a case where a human life was directly in danger, but there have been critical situations where intervention is needed — and preventive action is also rescue. The first step is to notice a dangerous situation, report it, and initiate a safety operation," Tuulik said.

He says the most common incident is fire risk on board. "The most important thing is to react immediately. But when reacting, you must also think about the next steps."

Capable volunteer maritime rescue

If a fire cannot be fully controlled, the captain must decide which section of the ship to isolate and how to prevent smoke from entering interior spaces. "You must always remember that ships have enclosed, small rooms. When working in those spaces, oxygen supply, emergency exits and environmental monitoring must be ensured."

Tuulik noted that in summer it is not uncommon for a ship to report a suspected man‑overboard case — for example, when passengers say they haven't seen their companion for a long time. Once this information reaches the captain, he is obligated to notify maritime rescue services, and according to rescue protocols, nearby vessels must begin searching to determine whether such an incident has occurred.

Estonia's volunteer maritime rescue service, Tuulik says, is highly capable. "Their advantage is that they know their local area and coastline extremely well, and together with professional seafarers they've received training that makes our cooperation excellent."

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