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Tallink to seek replacement for chartered Estonia–Sweden ferry

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Tallink ferry Superfast iX.
Tallink ferry Superfast iX. Source: Katri Link/Tallink
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Listed Estonian shipper Tallink is chartering its passenger ferry Superfast IX while seeking a more suitably sized replacement for the Paldiski–Kapellskär route.

CEO Paavo Nõgene said the move is part of ongoing route optimization.

"The charter agreement provides the company with a stable cash flow rather than a reduction in business volume," he said, noting that the Superfast IX is not the most suitable vessel for the current route due to its large passenger capacity.

"We have no plans to withdraw from the route," Nõgene added. "Instead, we are looking for a replacement vessel of appropriate size and configuration."

The handover is scheduled for May 1 in Tallinn. Until then, the ship will continue carrying passengers, vehicles and cargo between Estonia and Sweden.

The three-year charter deal includes a two-year extension option as well as a purchase option for the vessel.

Before leaving Estonia, the Superfast IX will undergo scheduled maintenance at Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland, from April 3–18.

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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