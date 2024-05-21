Tallink ferry Superfast IX returns to Estonia after 15 years

Tallink's Superfast IX at the Paljassaare Harbor.
Tallink's Superfast IX at the Paljassaare Harbor. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallink Grupp has brought its Superfast IX (Atlantic Vision) passenger ferry back to Estonia after 15 years in Canada. The ship is waiting for a new assignment at the Paljassaare Harbor.

A week ago, Tallink Grupp received the ship Superfast IX (currently named Atlantic Vision) at the Port of Odense in Denmark. The ship had been chartered to Canada for the past 15 years, operating between Newfoundland Island and Sydney in Nova Scotia.

The vessel made its last voyage on the Canadian route on March 15 this year and departed from Canada in early April. For the past month, the ship has been at a shipyard in Denmark, where it was prepared for return to Tallink following the end of the charter agreement on May 14, 2024.

Upon arriving in Estonia, Superfast IX initially headed to Paljassaare Harbor to await further decisions regarding its next activities.

The high-speed ferry Superfast IX was built in 2002 in Kiel, Germany.

In the spring of 2006, Tallink announced the purchase of three ships from the Greek company Attica for nearly five billion Estonian kroons. These ships, including Superfast IX, were acquired through subsidiaries and began operating on routes between Estonia and Finland, as well as Estonia and Germany.

These are ice-class ships over 200 meters in length, accommodating more than 700 passengers, and with speeds exceeding 30 knots. In 2006, these were practically new ships, which, according to Tallink's announcement at the time, allowed the Estonia-Germany route to be covered in less than 24 hours.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

