Tallink to keep one ferry on Tallinn-Stockholm line during winter season

Starting from the last day of August, the Victoria I, which has been operating between Estonia and Sweden since June, will begin servicing the Tallinn-Helsinki route, according to shipper Tallink. The Baltic Queen will remain as the only vessel on the Sweden route.

Tallink's ferry Victoria I, which has been operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route in tandem with the Baltic Queen since June, will return to its previous Tallinn-Helsinki route starting August 31, where it will offer overnight cruises from Helsinki to Tallinn.

During the upcoming autumn-winter season, the company will continue to service the Tallinn-Stockholm route according to its usual schedule with the Baltic Queen. The ship will depart from both Tallinn and Stockholm every other day.

For daily travel from Tallinn to Stockholm, passengers can go via Helsinki, where the Helsinki-Stockholm route is serviced by Tallink's ships Silja Symphony and Silja Serenade.

