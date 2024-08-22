Tallink to keep one ferry on Tallinn-Stockholm line during winter season

News
Tallink's MS Baltic Queen in harbor in Tallinn.
Tallink's MS Baltic Queen in harbor in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Starting from the last day of August, the Victoria I, which has been operating between Estonia and Sweden since June, will begin servicing the Tallinn-Helsinki route, according to shipper Tallink. The Baltic Queen will remain as the only vessel on the Sweden route.

Tallink's ferry Victoria I, which has been operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route in tandem with the Baltic Queen since June, will return to its previous Tallinn-Helsinki route starting August 31, where it will offer overnight cruises from Helsinki to Tallinn.

During the upcoming autumn-winter season, the company will continue to service the Tallinn-Stockholm route according to its usual schedule with the Baltic Queen. The ship will depart from both Tallinn and Stockholm every other day.

For daily travel from Tallinn to Stockholm, passengers can go via Helsinki, where the Helsinki-Stockholm route is serviced by Tallink's ships Silja Symphony and Silja Serenade.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:53

Estonia's first ever women's football conference takes place in Tallinn

18:15

Gallery: Vanemuine Theater's 155th season opening festival begins

17:38

Simple Session brings world class skateboarders and BMX riders to Tartu

17:00

Tsahkna's company earns thousands from sale of stake in MM Hospital

16:21

ERK chairman: A person who votes for the Reform Party an omission on our part

16:17

Estonia's transport authority testing out bioasphalt on national road

16:13

Riigikogu speaker: Time between presidential nominations and voting should grow

16:01

Riigikogu vice-president irked by court's expectation for detailed legislation

15:50

More South Estonian youngsters want to study in Tartu high schools than before

15:48

Social scientist: People tend to idealize the 1990s in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:19

Tallinn rental prices starting to rise again

21.08

Dutch company has not abandoned plans for billion-euro Pärnu plant

11:46

MEP, former EKRE MP joins Center Party

21.08

Donations platform founder still repaying money meant for Ukraine

21.08

Metropolitan finds MPEÕK cannot name itself the Estonian Orthodox Church

21.08

Minister: 'Estonian Orthodox Church' probably not acceptable as new name of MPEÕK

12:45

Tallinn's Estonian-language schools seeing more and more Russian-speaking kids

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo