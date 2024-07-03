Tallink passenger numbers down nearly 6 percent on year to June

Shipping line Tallink Grupp reported a fall in passengers of 5.8 percent on year to the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2024), but a rise in cargo volumes of 1.7 percent over the same period.

In Q2 2024, Tallink transported 1,451,768 passengers, which is a 5.8 percent fall on year (Tallink reported 1,541,081 passengers in Q2 2023).

The number of cargo units transported in Q2 of 2024 across the company's regular routes rose, however, by 1.7 percent on year, to 86,813 cargo units (compared with 85,359 cargo units in Q2 2023).

Commenting on the Q2 2024 results, plus those of June 2024 alone, Tallink Grupp board member Piret Mürk-Dubout said: "The Q2 2024 results of were affected by the fact that the Easter celebrations fell in March this year, unlike last year when Easter fell in April."

"On the freight side, in April, our cargo numbers were boosted by the aftermath of the strikes in Finland earlier this year," Mürk-Dubout went on.

"The month of May, on the other hand, saw a rise in passenger numbers aided by the arrival of warm and summery weather to the region, which prompted people to get more travel-oriented," she added.

209,760 passenger vehicles were transported in the quarter, a fall of 11.4 percent on year (Q2 2023: 236,756 vehicles).

June 2024 results

In June 2024, the company transported a total of 570,803 passengers, a 3.7 fall on year (592,887 passengers were transported in June 2023).

In June this year, the number of cargo units transported fell by 8.5 percent, to 25,383 cargo units (compared with 27,738 cargo units transported in June 2023) and the total number of passenger vehicles transported in June 2024 was 86,651 vehicles, a 9.8 percent fall on June 2023 (96,086 passenger vehicles transported).

From the end of May the cruise ferry Victoria I joined the Baltic Queen on the Tallinn-Stockholm route, so this addition had an impact on the Q2 2024 results also.

Tallink Grupp has today announced its Q2 2024 and June 2024 passenger and cargo statistics to the Tallinn stock exchange today, Wednesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!