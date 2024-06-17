Infortar makes voluntary takeover offer to Tallink shareholders

News
Tallink ferry.
Tallink ferry. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's largest investment holding company Infortar has submitted an application to the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (EFSA) to approve a public and voluntary takeover offer for Tallink shareholders. Tallink would remain a publicly listed company.

"The Estonian economy has been declining for nine consecutive quarters, the country's credit rating has been lowered and the geopolitical risk is still high. In case Tallink has any shareholders who doubt the economic outlook of our region then this offer brings liquidity to the market and provides them an opportunity to consider an exit." Chairman of the Infortar's Management Board of Ain Hanschmidt said in a press release.

"Infortar believes in the financial and market position of Tallink and plans to keep it a publicly listed company, however, it must be taken into account that for larger international investors the liquidity of the company's stock and market depth is limited – the average daily turnover of Tallink shares for the last year is about 175,000 euros" noted Hanschmidt.

The company said the takeover offer is voluntary and there is no obligation for anyone to participate. It said all shareholders will be treated equally. It hopes to start the offer in July after receiving EFSA approval.

The offer would stand for 35 days and the company wants to offer 0.55 euros per share to Tallink shareholders, the company said. However, this is below the current market value. On Friday, Tallink shares closed at 0.743 euros. 

Ain Hanschmidt. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Taking into account the timeline of the offer process all shareholders are able to receive dividends for the previous year for 6 cents per share, irrespective of whether they plan to use their right of sale or not, Infortar said.

The offered price is similar to the average market price of Tallink for the last three years i.e. 0.61 euros per share. One year ago, in June 2023 the price of Tallink share was 0.56 euros per share.

To accept the offer the shareholder of Tallink must contact its account operator bank and submit the order for accepting the offer. The settlement of the offer is done via Nasdaq CSD. Infortar has the required financial assets to conclude the transaction.

Tallink Grupp manages ships on various shipping routes between Estonia, Finland and Sweden. The company's fleet consists of 14 ships operated under the brands Tallink Silja Line and Tallink Shuttle.

Infortar operates in six countries, the company's main areas of activity are energy, shipping and real estate. The company already owns a 46.8 percent stake in AS Tallink Grupp.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:23

Saaremaa still hopes to get to bottom of last year's water pollution

12:57

Janar Holm: On and on the story goes and where it ends nobody knows

12:25

Hear Kalamaja residents' stories in new phone booth exhibition

12:15

Defense ministry top official plans to stay until end of summer

11:55

Tallinn City Gallery opens Lithuanian artists' exhibition

11:23

Equal treatment commissioner: Discounts cannot be gender-based

10:55

Infortar makes voluntary takeover offer to Tallink shareholders

10:25

TalTech graduates' exhibition opens at Design and Architecture Gallery

09:56

26 teachers complete Estonian language retraining course at Narva College

09:25

King of Spain to visit Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

16.06

Ex-EKRE politicians to establish new Estonian party

16.06

Driver killed in Türi Municipality train-vehicle crash, service impacted

16.06

Photos: Estonia's Saaremaa home to biggest peony gardens in Northern Europe

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

16.06

Estonian defense minister informed of €1.6B ammo shortage last year already

08:12

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo