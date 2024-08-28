Estonian government bonds go on sale at 3.3 percent interest rate

From today Wednesday, Estonian government bonds can be purchased via the banks.

The development marks the first time that an offering specifically targeting members of the public who wish to invest has been made available, and comes to a total volume of up to €200 million, as announced by the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

The government will apply an annual fixed interest rate of 3.3 percent to the bonds, and this interest will be paid once a year.

The bonds are unsecured and subordinated and have a nominal value of €100 per bond. They mature on September 16, 2026.

The bond subscription period starts on August 28 at 10:00 a.m. and ends on September 9 at 4:00 p.m.

Investors wishing to subscribe must contact the custodian of their securities account registered in Nasdaq Central Securities Depository (CSD) Estonia, under the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) code EE1300001563.

The offer is exclusively inside Estonia and is available to both regular customers and professional investors.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

