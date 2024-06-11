Government tones down size and hydrogen ambition of new ferry

News
A visualization of what the new ferry could look like.
A visualization of what the new ferry could look like. Source: State Fleet
News

The Estonian State Fleet will announce a tender this fall for the construction of a fifth ferry to operate between the mainland and the major islands. Compared to the initial plan, the new ferry, which will be smaller than previously planned and primarily use electricity as its energy source, is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026.

After conducting a procurement procedure and technical consultations with shipbuilding companies at the beginning of the year, the Estonian State Fleet, in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate, decided to make changes to the project for the fifth ferry to ensure construction costs remain within the initial budget of €40 million.

"The fifth ferry will be somewhat smaller than initially planned but will be more cost-effective for the state, allowing savings on both construction and operating costs as well as on the redevelopment of port infrastructure," commented Andres Laasma, director general of the State Fleet.

The procurement experience earlier this year revealed that one of the biggest obstacles to participation was the shipbuilders' lack of experience with hydrogen technologies. "Although functional technology is available on the market, many European shipbuilders are not ready to take on the responsibility of implementing such a large-scale hydrogen project. If they are, it is reflected in a high-risk margin, which in turn increases the construction cost of the vessel," Laasma explained.

In the new tender, the ship will retain its readiness for hydrogen technology, but electricity will remain the primary energy source. "The new construction tender makes the ship project simpler for shipbuilders, likely resulting in more companies being willing to submit bids," added Laasma.

The fundamental changes to the ship's design concept have also been submitted for review and evaluation to the Saaremaa municipal government.

Funding for the construction of the new ferry will come from the European Union's modernization fund and the state budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Study: Noise from Nursipalu expansion excessive a few days a year

17:04

Rait Kuuse: Transitioning to Estonian education to make society safer

16:49

New installation spotlights Räpina's centuries-long history of papermaking

16:43

Speed cameras active on Tallinn's Reidi tee from July 1

16:10

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

15:53

Eastern border monitoring tender includes Chinese technology

15:46

Street art festival welcomes spring with colorful new murals in Elva Municipality

15:19

Government tones down size and hydrogen ambition of new ferry

14:55

Gallery: Eero Alev's solo exhibition 'Broken Sun' opens at Tütar Gallery

14:24

Katrina Lehis left out of European championships squad

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

10.06

Wealthy tourists looking for custom experiences in Estonia

10.06

Preventable poisonings in young children on rise in Estonia

10.06

New estimate puts Rail Baltic cost at €15.3 billion

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

13:22

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

10:54

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo