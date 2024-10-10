Estonian State Fleet launches tender to build new Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry

On Thursday, the Estonian Sate Fleet launched a tender for the design and construction of a new ferry to run between Virtsu (Pärnu County) and Kuivastu (Saare County).

Estonian Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (Center) said the new ferry, which will be the fifth of its kind, is to be of similar size and capacity to the existing four,. It will however be far more economical and environmentally friendly, according to the State Fleet's communications manager

The new ferry will be powered mainly by green electricity, charged from the shore and stored in the ship's batteries. This will be supplemented, if necessary, by auxiliary biodiesel generators, which may be needed to operate the ship in more extreme icy conditions or in other special cases.

The new ferry will have a restaurant, shop and recreation area onboard, as well as a dedicated cabin crew to serve passengers.

The ferry's design concept also pays special attention to the comfort of passengers with special needs, including those with reduced mobility and visually impaired passengers.

The new ferry will be able to accommodate up to 500 passengers and around 130 vehicles.

The new ferry is planned to be the main one operating on the Virtsu (Pärnu County)to Kuivastu (Saare County) route, but will also be suitable to serve the Rohuküla (Lääne County) to Heltermaa (Hiiu County) route if required.

The deadline for bids to design and construct the vessel is December 10, 2024, with construction expected to be completed by February 2027 at the latest. The ferry will then start operating on the route in spring of the same year.

The project will receive 65 percent of its funding from the European Union's Energy Efficiency Fund (EEEF). The Estonian state's own contribution to the project will be around 35 percent.

