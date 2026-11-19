Tallink remains the dominant ferry operator in the Baltic Sea despite a shrinking fleet and rising costs, CEO Jalakas said, adding that the company expects to grow passenger numbers, revenue and profitability over the next five years.

CEO Peep Jalakas told ERR's "Otse uudistemajast" webcast that Tallink remains the dominant shipping company in the Baltic Sea.

"If we look at Tallink's market share today, we have a share of nearly 50 percent on one of our main routes, between Tallinn and Helsinki. Looking at traffic between Sweden and Finland, specifically between Helsinki and Stockholm, our market share is over 50 percent in passenger transport and slightly lower in freight transport. And if we look at ferry traffic between Estonia and Sweden, we are currently the only passenger operator. Taking all of this together, Tallink remains the dominant force in ferry traffic between Estonia, Finland and Sweden," Jalakas said.

However, the number of ships Tallink operates in the Baltic Sea has fallen by half.

"That's true. Compared with 2019, some routes have been discontinued due to various crises and lower demand than in 2019. But we are assessing the situation. We currently operate seven ships and own 11. We previously had 14, but some vessels have been sold in recent years. The fleet is dynamic and depends on the overall operating environment," Jalakas said.

He noted that chartering out vessels is also an important part of Tallink's business.

"Three of our ships are currently elsewhere in Europe: two in the Netherlands and one operating between Ireland and France," Jalakas said.

In October, Tallink announced that it had posted a net profit of €19.4 million for the first nine months of this year, creating opportunities for investment.

"Tallink invests between €25 million and €30 million annually. So far, these investments have largely focused on various improvements to our vessels," Jalakas said.

Fuel costs have grown

Jalakas said Tallink's ability to invest is being hampered by high fuel costs, exacerbated by the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as environmental charges.

"If we look at the first nine months of this year, fuel costs have increased by around €20 million compared with the same period last year, while CO2 costs have totaled approximately €15 million over the nine months, or nearly €20 million on an annual basis," Jalakas said.

He acknowledged that if fuel prices remain at their current high levels, Tallink will face pressure to raise ticket prices. However, he emphasized that over the past nine months, the company's focus has been on increasing passenger numbers rather than raising fares.

"If fuel prices stabilize at this higher level, there will clearly be pressure to increase ticket prices. At the same time, we are also reviewing other costs and trying to make our operations more efficient," Jalakas said.

Jalakas said he does not currently foresee large-scale layoffs at Tallink.

"Tallink has continually reorganized its operations and sought ways to improve efficiency, but ultimately, layoffs cannot be ruled out. During my first seven months, I have seen us reduce staffing in certain parts of the organization, partly through efficiency gains achieved by using artificial intelligence. At the same time, we are creating additional jobs in other parts of the organization," Jalakas said.

Asked why Tallink's ticket prices on the Tallinn-Helsinki route are so much higher than those of its competitors, Jalakas said the company operates the newest and highest-quality vessels on the route, offering a good balance between price and quality.

"The price difference compared with our competitors is not that significant and it is justified by the very high quality of the product and service we offer," Jalakas said.

Finnish tourist numbers up slightly

Jalakas said that although the number of Finnish tourists visiting Estonia has declined in recent years, passenger volumes on the route have shown a slight increase over the past year. According to Jalakas, positive developments in the Finnish economy over the past few quarters have contributed to this growth.

However, he pointed out that Finns' reasons for visiting Estonia have changed over the past decade.

"In the past, a very clear reason for traveling to Estonia was its significantly lower prices. That competitive advantage has not disappeared entirely, but it has certainly diminished. Estonia's entire tourism sector and economy need to consider why a Finn or a Swede would want to visit Tallinn," Jalakas said.

According to the Tallink CEO, cultural events and major concerts are increasingly attracting tourists to Estonia rather than low prices.

Tallink also operates the Burger King franchise in the Baltic states, which has posted losses every year since it began operations, with its net loss steadily increasing.

"We have 19 restaurants in the Baltic states. Financial performance has improved year after year, but our goal is to operate in locations with strong potential and the main challenge is covering our current cost base. We plan to continue these operations, find ways to increase revenue and keep costs under control," Jalakas said.

Role of AI still modest

Speaking about the impact of artificial intelligence on the shipping industry, Jalakas said AI still plays a relatively minor role in vessel operations. However, it is being used in IT systems, marketing, customer communications and fuel consumption calculations.

"At the moment, its use is partly driven by enthusiasm. Specialists have emerged in various areas who are testing different solutions," Jalakas said.

According to Jalakas, AI has not created pressure to lay off employees.

"Ultimately, implementing AI also requires people with the necessary expertise. Some jobs will change in nature, new positions will be created in certain areas and staffing will be reduced in others. AI's impact on vessel operations is still relatively limited, particularly when it comes to jobs. Yes, we can improve fuel efficiency, but we still need a captain, officers and crew members on board, as well as someone in the engine room. And we serve our customers with people, not by some other means," Jalakas said.

Jalakas believes Tallink will be larger in five years in terms of revenue, passenger numbers and profitability.

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