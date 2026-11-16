20% of Estonian households lack a working smoke detector

The Estonian Rescue Services Agency checks smoke and carbon monoxide detectors across Estonia once a year, but one in five households does not have a working device.

The agency carries out annual household checks to ensure the monitors are installed correctly and working. If not, additional assistance is provided.

Sunday's "AK. Nädal" evening news show accompanied inspectors on their rounds in the western coastal city of Pärnu last week.

Last year's inspections showed that approximately 83 percent of the homes inspected had a smoke detector.

On Wednesday evening, inspectors visited apartment buildings in Pärnu's Mai residential district. However, at 5 p.m., many residents were not at home, and red reminder notices were left hanging on several doors.

"Many apartments have tenants, and tenants also have an obligation to ensure that it [the smoke detector] is in working order. The saddest thing is that many owners, who should be responsible for installing them, have not done so. And in apartment buildings, this is more worrying because you are not only responsible for your own life and the lives of your loved ones, but your neighbors are also at risk," said Aveli Eeskivi, chief inspector of the fire safety inspection team at the Western Rescue Center.

Even if a smoke detector is present, it may not have been correctly installed, has dead batteries or not work for other reasons.

"Sometimes we have to help people who need assistance. As we saw here, the person had reduced mobility, but they were conscientious and had obtained a smoke detector," Eeskivi said.

"We could also urge service providers who sell them, or salespeople, to take this to heart: if you see that someone needs assistance but is interested, you could take a little time to explain how to get the device working," she added.

The agency can issue an €80 fine if a property does not have a working detector, Eeskivi said that issuing penalties is not the main purpose of the checks. Inspectors can also give people an opportunity to install a new alarm or replace the batteries.

"When I was out [on inspections] on Monday and the teams were out on Tuesday, people really did get a new battery or a new detector, if necessary, within a day. There is no resistance, so to speak. As far as I know, a few fines have been issued across Estonia to those who have genuinely shown negligence," Eeskivi said.

The lifespan of a smoke detector is seven to 10 years, and it should be tested every month. As rescuers say, it is better to wake up to the noise of a smoke detector than not to wake up at all.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!