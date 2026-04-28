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100 railway crossings to be renovated this year

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The railway crossing on Veerenni tänav in Tallinn.
The railway crossing on Veerenni tänav in Tallinn. Source: Mait Ots / ERR
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Estonian Railways (Eesti Raudtee) will upgrade 100 railway crossing points across the country this year, including equipping them with extra barriers and signs.

Estonian Railways has about 150 crossings in total. The 100 crossings now being put out to public procurement for renovation are located along western, eastern, and southern routes.

"In other words, toward Turba, Paldiski, and Kloogarand, as well as the entire eastern line to Narva, and all southern directions, including Tartu and the Tartu–Valga, Valga–Koidula, and Tartu–Koidula lines. Essentially, we are carrying out work all across Estonia," said Andro Mikkor, head of the construction department at Estonian Railways.

The official said the pipe barriers need to be updated and adjusted and information boards will also be installed at all crossings.

"The additional traffic sign will display the name of the crossing, its number, and the dispatcher's phone number, so that in case there is a need to call or report issues — or in the worst case, an accident — contact can be made immediately with the railway owner," Mikkor said.

He said the exact cost of the work will become clear during the procurement process.

Both Estonian Railways and Elron confirmed that train schedules will not be affected by the work.

Railway crossings are divided into categories based on train speed and frequency, as well as the number of people using the crossings.

Mikkor said the work will also improve conditions for visually impaired people. Tactile ribbed paving stones and dotted tiles will be added to the crossings.

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100 railway crossings to be renovated this year

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