Police on Wednesday detained a doctor working for a private company on suspicion of prescribing narcotic and psychotropic drugs to patients without medical need in exchange for bribes.

According to the allegations, the doctor entered false diagnoses into patients' medical records and prescribed medicines containing oxycodone, alprazolam and methadone without medical justification. The doctor allegedly repeatedly accepted money and alcohol in exchange for falsifying medical records and issuing prescriptions.

Between April 2023 and the doctor's detention, the doctor allegedly prescribed thousands of tablets without medical justification.

Police also suspect a member of the healthcare company's management board of being aware of the doctor's potentially illegal activities but nevertheless allowing the doctor to continue working at the company, access patients' medical records and prescribe medicines. The board member is suspected of aiding and abetting document forgery and the unlawful handling of large quantities of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

According to prosecutor Liis Lillemets, the doctor may have exploited the healthcare system to divert medicines containing narcotic and psychotropic substances into illegal circulation.

"Doctors have the right to make decisions about patients' treatment and prescribe the medicines they need. Based on the evidence gathered so far, we suspect the doctor abused that right," Lillemets said.

"As a result, instead of reaching people in need of treatment, medicines containing narcotic and psychotropic substances may have entered illegal circulation where they were resold for criminal profit or abused to get high," the prosecutor added.

The doctor is suspected of accepting bribes, document forgery and the unlawful handling of large quantities of narcotic or psychotropic substances. The healthcare company's management board member is suspected of aiding and abetting document forgery and the unlawful handling of large quantities of narcotic or psychotropic substances.

The allegations are preliminary and may change as the investigation progresses. The precise nature and scope of the allegations, as well as the identities of those suspected, will be established during the investigation. The doctor was remanded in custody on Friday with court authorization.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the South Prefecture's Criminal Bureau and led by the Southern District Prosecutor's Office.

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