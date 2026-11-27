Although Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) believes the election deposit should be reduced or abolished altogether, she does not support EKRE's bill on the issue. She also says the current Riigikogu will not have time to change the rules.

A month ago, the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) submitted a bill to the Riigikogu proposing that the election deposit for parliamentary elections be decoupled from the monthly minimum wage and tied instead to the subsistence threshold. Under the proposed change, the deposit would fall from €946 to €220 per candidate, and from €118,250 to €27,500 for a full candidate list.

Pakosta said she supports the bill's objective, but not the bill itself.

"We cannot support this specific bill because it lacks any impact analysis, but in general we believe this is an important issue," Pakosta told ERR.

"We are talking about passive voting rights, meaning how high the threshold is for someone to run for office, while at the same time considering how society regulates participation so that people do not run simply as a joke. We have two proposals. One is to analyze whether the fee could be lower. The other is to consider collecting signatures. A sufficient number of support signatures for candidacy could provide the same assurance that a person is not running randomly, casually, or as a joke," Pakosta said.

Pakosta said no analysis has yet been started and therefore she could not say how many signatures a prospective candidate should be required to collect.

In Pakosta's view, the current deposit of €946 per candidate is too high.

"We want every person in Estonia to be able to participate in elections regardless of whether they have a higher income or savings available to pay the election deposit. We also know that nine out of ten candidates are not elected, meaning the likelihood of losing that money is quite high. So the requirement should not be beyond a person's means. The amount should be lower or replaced entirely by signatures," Pakosta said.

Pakosta said there are no political considerations behind her opposition to the EKRE bill.

"There are not. We have said that a completely valid issue has been raised and that, in our view as well, it needs to be addressed," Pakosta said.

Pakosta said the current Riigikogu will no longer have time to change the election deposit rules.

"It would be good for this analysis and the more detailed decisions to be left to the next Riigikogu, especially because it is generally not considered good practice to amend election laws within six months of an election. But the next Riigikogu should certainly address this issue as soon as it convenes," Pakosta said.

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