E-voting no longer gives advantage to candidates at bottom of election lists

In the early years of online voting, candidates at the top of electoral lists received a larger share of votes cast on paper than online. Two decades later, that gap has disappeared.

Online voters have time to browse candidate lists at their leisure, while those voting at polling stations tend to make their choices more quickly. A new study shows that while this initially helped candidates lower down the list win more votes, the advantage has since disappeared.

Researchers from the University of Tartu and West Virginia University analyzed data from Estonia's parliamentary elections between 1992 and 2023. They compared the shares of paper and online votes received by nearly 10,000 candidates to examine how voting methods influence voter choices.

The candidate at the top of an electoral list typically takes the lion's share of the vote, receiving 40 to 50 percent of their party's votes in a district. In the early years of online voting, such as 2007, the top candidate's share was just over two percentage points higher among paper voters than online voters. The second-ranked candidate, meanwhile, received slightly more support from online voters. By 2023, however, this difference had virtually disappeared.

The explanation likely lies in who votes online and how they do so. Paper voters make their decisions at polling stations, where time is more limited and they often gravitate toward the first name on the list. Online voters, by contrast, can take their time researching candidates at home or work.

According to the researchers, early online voters also tended to be better educated and more interested in politics than average. However, as online voting became more widespread — accounting for more than half of all votes cast in 2023 — online voters became more representative of society as a whole and the initial differences between online and paper voters disappeared.

The researchers published their findings in the series Lecture Notes in Computer Science.

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