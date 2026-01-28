X!

Electoral office: It was impossible to manipulate annulled electronic votes

News
Confirmation of an electronically cast vote in the 2024 European Parliament. June 8, 2024.
Confirmation of an electronically cast vote in the 2024 European Parliament. June 8, 2024. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

A planned hearing on e-voting audit system flaws was blocked by coalition MPs Monday, but officials overturn claims that 8,000 voided e-votes were vulnerable.

On Monday, coalition MPs on the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee voted against discussing security vulnerabilities in Estonia's electronic voting system, arguing that the topic was not appropriate for that specific committee.

Nevertheless, during an open discussion in the committee, Tallinn University of Technology researcher Tarvo Treier presented his academic work, which is serving as the basis for expanding one of the tools used by auditors — an audit application — for the 2027 elections. At the same time, the State Electoral Office rejected claims that the 8,000 electronic votes annulled in the most recent local elections could have been manipulated.

"The electronic voting system is designed in such a way that it is impossible to add, delete or alter e-votes undetected at any stage. This fact is unaffected by whether the auditor conducted the checks manually or automatically," explained Arne Koitmäe, head of the State Electoral Office.

As a result of Treier's research, auditing will become more convenient for auditors, allowing a greater number of checks to be performed automatically in the future. Treier's study specifically focused on improving the usability of the auditing software and did not address whether theoretical internal attacks are realistically feasible or what countermeasures are already in place to mitigate such risks.

"Manipulating e-votes during the annulment of duplicate or repeated votes would require the computer processing the e-votes to be infected with malware. To prevent this, vote processing is carried out on a secure, offline computer equipped with software designed to detect such attacks. The reliability of both the computer and the software is independently verified by the auditor," Koitmäe explained.

Over the years, auditing has been carried out thoroughly, using manual, automated and mathematical methods to eliminate any possibility of manipulation.

"By increasing the level of automation in auditing, we can reduce disputes about whether the auditor was sufficiently convinced of the integrity of the e-vote processing," said Koitmäe.

"In the future, trust will no longer need to be placed in the State Electoral Office or the auditor. Instead, anyone with sufficient IT knowledge will be able to independently verify that e-votes are counted correctly, using the publicly available source code of the voting applications and the test data created by Treier," he added.

The State Electoral Office has been working with researchers from Tallinn University of Technology since 2024 to make electronic vote auditing more transparent, understandable and automated. As part of this cooperation, the audit application was enhanced for the first time ahead of the European Parliament elections, introducing automated cryptogram verification. Based on Treier's most recent academic article, the State Electoral Office is now developing a new software solution for the next Riigikogu elections in 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:19

Estonians in the Bundesliga: Mets' St. Pauli lose, Hein's Werder Bremen salvage a draw

15:33

Researcher: Temperatures in Estonia could drop to -30 by the start of February

14:54

Daniil Glinka wins again in Portugal, seeing off former world top 60 player

14:18

Valga 'peeping' case raises questions about law on drone use

13:55

Overpaid income tax will be returned from March 5

13:54

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

13:21

Former Estonian president on seeking another term: Politicians say I'm a real pain

13:01

Smart-ID+ upgrade aims to outwit scammers with new authentication tools

12:59

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe wins prestigious UAE tour

12:29

Rescue Board chief: Civil defense funding has been continually shrinking

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

13:54

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

27.01

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

27.01

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

27.01

Royal visit guide: Danes love their king very much

27.01

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

26.01

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

09:14

Estonia will not require basic Estonian language proficiency from couriers

27.01

The flag that fell from heaven: The legend forever binding Tallinn and Denmark

08:16

Kurdish activist in Tallinn convicted over social media support for terror group

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo