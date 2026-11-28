Lede: Mobile voting will not be available in next spring's Riigikogu elections, though development will continue and voters will eventually be able to cast ballots via the app, State Electoral Office head Arne Koitmäe told ETV.

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned a National Electoral Committee (VVK) decision that would have permitted mobile voting for the first time in next spring's Riigikogu elections, ruling that relying on foreign-owned app stores to distribute voting software is unlawful.

Preparations for mobile voting are complete. Will all that work now go to waste?

A lot of work has gone into this, and it was necessary to ensure all the systems we use in elections are secure and up to date. We designed the mobile voting app to meet legal requirements and to be secure and reliable. In its ruling today, however, the Supreme Court found that distribution must also be entirely under our control. That is impossible with Apple's and Google's app stores as they currently operate.

Did that come as a surprise, or was there work left undone? How do you see it?

App stores, app downloads, and updates have been in focus for several years. We audited the apps and found that their integrity can be verified and is being maintained, though verifying it is far from straightforward. As we see it, we need to pause and pick this up after the election.

Does that mean you'll still move ahead with mobile voting? Do you think it's possible to address the Supreme Court's concern that distributing the app through Apple and Google is risky or beyond your control?

We'll definitely be looking into it. It is hard for me to say now what the answer will be. Technology is constantly evolving, and changes or updates come out every day.

Do you think people will be able to vote on a smart device in the future?

I surely do. Mobile phones have become an everyday tool that people use for important tasks, and in that sense there are no fundamental barriers. The mobile app works exactly the same way as the desktop app. We'll come back to it later.

So voting in the March election will work as it always has done?

Yes. People will be able to vote electronically or by paper ballot. You can mark down March 1–7.

Background:

In partly upholding a complaint filed by election observer Märt Põder and NGO Ausad Valimised, the Supreme Court found that distributing voting applications via Google Play and Apple's App Store under their standard terms would leave critical election infrastructure outside Estonia's legal oversight. While the ruling blocks voting via Android and iOS devices, traditional computer-based online voting — as well as mobile vote-verification apps — remains permitted. Estonia's next Riigikogu elections are scheduled to take place from March 1, when advance voting commences, with polling day to follow on Sunday, March 7, 2027.

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