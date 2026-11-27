Several major Estonian insurers have updated their travel insurance terms to exclude disruptions caused by any potential bankruptcy of Latvian carrier airBaltic.

While Latvia's parliament, the Saeima, approved a €175 million state guarantee for the struggling airline on Thursday, LSM reported, insurers in Estonia say its known financial troubles make the risk effectively uninsurable.

The Latvian flag carrier, a major service provider for Estonians and with about a quarter of the market share linking to Tallinn Airport, has been wrestling with severe financial difficulties for months and would have run out of cash without the bailout.

Notices on Estonian insurers' websites show that underwriters remain unconvinced about the airline's outlook, however, with several recently adding explicit exclusions for the carrier.

"Important information! For travel insurance contracts concluded from November 24, 2026, the 'Strike, insolvency' travel disruption add-on does not cover the insolvency risk of carrier Air Baltic Corporation AS," one insurer, Salva Kindlustus, states on its website.

LHV Kindlustus introduced a similar clause on Thursday, specifying that strike, natural disaster and insolvency coverage do not apply in the event of airBaltic's insolvency or bankruptcy.

The company's product department head Alver Kivirüüt told ERR that travel insurance is primarily meant to cover sudden, unforeseen events such as pre-trip illness, lost luggage or flight cancellations.

"In the case of airBaltic's, we are dealing with publicly known financial difficulties and a resulting heightened risk of insolvency, which is why we are currently not offering insolvency coverage for this airline on new travel insurance contracts," Kivirüüt said.

For Swedbank and If Kindlustus, airBaltic's fragile situation has prompted no policy changes because carrier insolvency was already excluded from their terms.

"Travel service provider insolvency or bankruptcy has already been an excluded risk in our travel insurance terms, regardless of the specific airline," If Kindlustus travel insurance product manager Jonatan Jõks explained, adding that the insurer has in any case not been seeing a spike in customer demand for airline-insolvency coverage.

Swedbank risk insurance subdivision head Eivo Kisand noted that travel insurance is not all-risk coverage and only compensates for events explicitly listed in a policy. "For example, travel insurance does not cover trip cancellation or itinerary changes caused by a service provider's insolvency," Kisand said, meaning airfare and related expenses would not be reimbursed if an airline goes bankrupt.

Not standard in disruption cover

According to Iizi travel insurance product manager Pille Plees, policies covering airBaltic's bankruptcy are actually still available on the market, though the airline's restructuring has put carrier-insolvency clauses under sharper focus.

"Standard travel disruption coverage does not automatically include this risk, and even with broader coverage, special conditions or exclusions may apply to a specific airline," Plees said.

She noted that crises visibly shift buyer behavior — for instance after the Middle East crisis early on this year, the share of Iizi customers opting for broader travel disruption cover rose from 18 percent to 30 percent — though most travelers revert to cheaper, narrower policies once the news value dies out of such sagas.

Pleas also cautioned travelers not to assume credit card travel insurance automatically covers airline insolvency, urging policyholders to check the small print of exact terms.

The insurers stressed that the new restrictions apply only to newly issued policies and do not retroactively alter existing contracts. Kivirüüt called Thursday's Latvian state guarantee encouraging, however, adding that LHV is monitoring developments and will reassess restoring coverage once airBaltic's finances stabilize.

Wider restructuring woes

The insurance clampdown comes amid a turbulent autumn for Tallinn Airport's largest carrier, which held a 23 percent market share at the Estonian hub as recently as last month, though it had already announced in September plans to scale down routes next summer.

In September, airBaltic entered financial restructuring under U.S. Chapter 11 proceedings while securing a €350 million loan at roughly 12 percent interest, following a €30 million Latvian state bailout approved in August. Thursday's €175 million guarantee unlocks the second tranche of that loan.

The airline also announced in October plans to cut 500 to 700 jobs across its Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn bases — roughly a fifth of its nearly 3,000-strong workforce — after posting a €44.34 million loss last year. In a separate incident adding to its travails, airBaltic was among regional companies affected this month by a massive data leak at Latvian telecom provider CSC Telecom.

Estonia's own Nordica ceased operations in late 2024.

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