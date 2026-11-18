Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis has rejected claims by budget airline Ryanair that Tallinn Airport's fees are uncompetitive for the region, pointing to record growth this year and discounts for opening new routes.

Ryanair has claimed the Baltic states' airport fees are too high, and a year ago the low-cost airline cut five routes from Tallinn in its winter schedule, citing a 70 percent increase in airport fees.

In October, Ryanair Chief Commercial Officer Jason McGuinness called on Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to reduce their fees. He said the airline had expansion plans in the Baltic states that depended entirely on whether the governments and airports here became more competitive.

Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) replied to the Ryanair executive this week. He said the company's concerns had been carefully considered and that the pressures facing airlines this winter were understandable, but that the factors affecting Estonia's air connections should be viewed in a broader context.

Leis noted that challenges related to Estonia's air connections remain.

"Nevertheless, we cannot agree with the assessment that Estonia is one of Europe's least recovered aviation markets," he wrote, noting that in 2024 Tallinn Airport exceeded its pre-pandemic passenger numbers, serving approximately 3.5 million passengers compared with 3.27 million in 2019.

Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The minister said passenger numbers reached 3.49 million last year, nearly 7 percent above pre-pandemic levels, adding that this shows Tallinn Airport's recovery has been favorable compared with the European average.

"Growth has continued in 2026. During the first 10 months, Tallinn Airport served 3.27 million passengers, representing an 11 percent increase compared with the same period last year," he pointed out.

Leis said 19 new routes were opened at Tallinn Airport in 2025–2026 and new airlines entered the market.

"Although reductions in services by individual airlines are regrettable, the overall development reflects the continued interest of airlines and passengers in Estonia," he said.

Tallinn Airport last increased its fees in April 2025 and will not do so this year.

"We therefore believe that this year's capacity adjustments should be viewed in a broader business context rather than attributed solely to a fee change introduced 18 months ago," Leis said. "In our assessment, Tallinn Airport's fee structure remains competitive in the regional context. The introduction of new routes and continued growth in passenger numbers further demonstrate the attractiveness of the Estonian market."

He added that, at the same time, the airport must ensure sustainable financing for its infrastructure and services.

Discounts for new routes

Leis emphasized that a diverse network of airlines is important for connectivity and highlighted airBaltic and SAS as important partners for Tallinn Airport.

"Both direct flights and frequent connections through hub airports are important for a market the size of Estonia. A significant proportion of Tallinn Airport's passengers reach their final destination with at least one transfer. Maintaining and developing both types of service, together with a diverse selection of airlines, remains essential to meeting the needs of passengers and businesses," the minister said.

Tallinn Airport also supports the opening of new routes with discounts.

"Ryanair is also welcome to make use of these opportunities if the relevant conditions are met," Leis said, encouraging Ryanair to communicate directly with Tallinn Airport's management regarding further growth opportunities.

Eero Pärgmäe. Source: ERR

Eero Pärgmäe, a member of the management board of AS Tallinna Lennujaam, confirmed to ERR that the scheme exists and that many European airports have similar incentives.

The program reduces airlines' risks when launching new connections and supports the establishment of new routes. When opening a new route, an airline can receive a discount of up to 90 percent on airport fees.

"Ryanair can also receive support under the same conditions," Pärgmäe said.

He noted that Tallinn Airport's support program is based on the principle of equal treatment and is open to all airlines under the same conditions.

Pärgmäe sai all airlines and routes are important to Tallinn Airport, and developing new air connections and maintaining existing ones is one of the airport's most important objectives.

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