Lawful surveillance is essential to ensuring public safety, but the state must strike a balance between security and fundamental rights without giving in to populist claims of a "surveillance crisis," Andres Anvelt writes.

The state's obligation to catch criminals and provide people with a safe society does not automatically mean creating a surveillance society. If the ground rules are in place and people do not wake up in the morning or go to bed at night feeling that "Big Brother" is constantly breathing down their necks, then talk of a pervasive surveillance society is more a case of populism invoking fundamental rights than an infringement of those rights widely felt across society.

Over the past few decades, we have moved into the world of technology at a breakneck pace, on both sides of the line between good and evil. Criminal investigations are therefore no longer conducted solely by interviewing neighbors at crime scenes or comparing fingerprints. Incidentally, even these traditional investigative procedures have always been subject to statutory requirements, reliability checks and judicial oversight. All with the aim of establishing the truth.

That is why assertions that Estonia has entered a "surveillance crisis" strike me as populist and even deliberately fearmongering. Where do such assertions come from and why do they spread through society? Often, they have the same origins as other catchy slogans: superficial engagement on the part of readers and listeners and information overload.

The recent lower court ruling that attracted considerable media attention and awarded two individuals unusually large amounts of compensation speaks not of a surveillance crisis, but of the Estonian state's failure over the course of a decade to bring domestic law into conformity with European law.

This issue first made it onto the political agenda more than a decade ago when we discussed a newly published European Court of Justice ruling with other European justice ministers and, naturally, turned our attention to the European Commission. What next? Would there be a coordinated response? Unfortunately, none was forthcoming. In hindsight, this is understandable, as the legal traditions of European countries have historically differed so greatly that it was impossible to establish a common position then and no such position has been reached since.

Surveillance in society, meanwhile, is nothing new. Even police patrols on the streets or monitoring traffic keep an eye on all of us. In the technologically advanced 21st century, there are simply more eyes watching. The purpose of lawful surveillance is to collect information in a targeted manner to establish evidence of crimes or prevent security threats. Should those threats materialize, they could have serious consequences for our entire society and state.

However, a clear distinction must be drawn between such activities and the unjustified fishing for data that those proclaiming a "surveillance crisis" often talk about. This is precisely where the underlying problem lies: Some deny that it exists, while others seek to stir up mass hysteria around it.

A real-life example. Twenty-five years ago, two young men who had deserted from a naval academy in St. Petersburg arrived in Estonia. They had no criminal history here whatsoever. Then came bombings, killings and robberies across Estonia on a scale our society had not seen in a long time. Forensic investigators found fingerprints and even DNA here and there, but our databases yielded nothing — there was nothing against which to compare these findings.

"The police are not fishing for data; they are analyzing it. It was precisely this data analysis that led us to the criminals at the time."

One option is to use information technology to identify patterns: What unusual similarities can be found in the areas surrounding different crime scenes? This requires processing enormous amounts of data. In the initial stages of pattern analysis, this data need not be linked to identifiable individuals, since identifying specific people at that point would serve little purpose and would also be too labor-intensive. Every person-hour is worth its weight in gold. The police are not fishing for data; they are analyzing it. It was precisely this data analysis that led us to the criminals at the time.

Fishing for data would mean moving from the particular to the general, singling out a specific individual and then looking for patterns, sentiments and anomalies relating to that person without a clear investigative objective. This would be particularly unsettling in the absence of a legal basis, the necessary judicial authorization, a clearly defined beginning and end to the operation and a specific objective. That is fishing for data. If such practices became widespread in society, there would indeed be grounds to speak of a surveillance crisis.

It is important for society to strike a balance between rights and freedoms on the one hand and internal security and a sense of safety on the other. Ideally, lawmakers should arrive at that balance independently, through dialogue with society. It is more regrettable when that balance has to be sought through court rulings as these are a clear indication that someone has failed to notice something important or has chosen not to.

At the beginning of this century, when our society was recovering from the widespread crime of the 1990s and striving for greater safety, the extensive collection and analysis of data was not a problem for many people. Crime and the insecurity that accompanied it remained serious concerns. This was clearly reflected in surveys measuring people's sense of safety and perceptions of danger. The balance therefore also appeared to be right.

Now, some two decades later, with crime having receded considerably as a perceived threat in people's everyday lives, that balance appears, at least on the surface, to have shifted. Moreover, there are at times attempts to make us feel that crime has been replaced by a state surveillance policy — or a "surveillance crisis" as some would have us see it.

Once again, the particular is being extrapolated to the general. A court finds the processing of the personal data of public figures to have been unlawful (it is good that the court has done so and bad that such data processing took place) and the conclusion put forward is that a surveillance crisis is supposedly shaking the very foundations of our state's fundamental rights framework and infringing on everyone's rights. Is that really the case or is it a deliberate exaggeration?

It is also true that the state and lawmakers in particular must make a genuine effort to ensure that surveillance is not only lawful but also sufficiently transparent and subject to oversight so as to leave no grounds for reasonable suspicion or facile speculation. Otherwise, it becomes easy to portray our entire society as the collective victim of arbitrary state action.

Criminal proceedings, whose purpose is to deliver justice, must be trustworthy. If we require that evidence collected through a traditional investigative procedure, such as a crime scene examination, remain uncompromised and establish highly formalistic but unquestionably necessary procedures to ensure this, the same principle must apply when collecting, processing and storing data from the virtual world. Although activities in that realm are often physically intangible, there must be no compromises when it comes to the purpose of data collection or compliance with procedural requirements.

Compliance with these requirements must be verifiable after the fact and the purpose of every action must be justifiable. There must be no justification for fishing for data, even if it may appear to be the easiest way to "catch" someone or something.

A balance must be struck before courts are called upon to rule on surveillance issues. Otherwise, conflict is built into the system from the outset. A fresh attempt to resolve the problem is currently underway in the Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee. A cursory examination of the effort does little to inspire confidence that a balance is within reach, but finding common ground is precisely what we elect our representatives to do. Until that happens, we will have to endure surveillance-related populism in the media, in society and in the Riigikogu itself.

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