Lithuanian postal operator AB Lietuvos paštas submitted the highest bid in a public written auction for shares in Eesti Post, offering just over €115 million to acquire the company, which operates under the Omniva brand.

Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras announced the results of the auction for Eesti Post on Friday. AB Lietuvos paštas, which submitted the highest bid, is prepared to pay €115 million for Eesti Post, while runner-up Posti Group Corporation offered €96.2 million.

Sigrid Soomlais, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, said at a press conference that identifying the highest bidder does not yet mean a change in ownership. The evaluation committee will next review the bid in greater detail, after which the minister will propose either approving or rejecting the auction result.

Terras has 20 working days to make a decision, after which the process can move toward signing a sales agreement.

"Ownership will change once all the conditions necessary to complete the transaction have been met," Soomlais emphasized, adding that this is expected to take place next year.

Soomlais added that announcing the auction results will not affect the day-to-day provision of postal services, nor will a change in ownership terminate the company's existing contracts or statutory obligations, as postal service quality and conditions are governed by the Postal Act.

The auction opened on September 4 and ran through November 27.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture on Friday opened the bids submitted in the public written auction for shares in Eesti Post (Omniva). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

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