President Ülle Madise tops this year's annual ranking of Estonia's most influential people, compiled by Delfi and other Ekspress Grupp publications .

For the second year running, Estonia's most influential people were chosen by those who made the previous year's top 100 rather than by Delfi Meedia journalists.

Madise was followed by last year's top-ranked individual, Prime Minister and Reform Party leader Kristen Michal, while entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Jaan Tallinn came in third.

Rounding out the top 10 were EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu, prominent businessman and Postimees Grupp owner Margus Linnamäe, former diplomat and Social Democratic Party (SDE) prime ministerial candidate Jonatan Vseviov, Minister of Defense and former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander Martin Herem, former President Alar Karis and Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart.

Jaan Tallinn. Source: Government Office.

Content creators Mallu Mariann Treimann-Legrant and Andri Zevakin ranked 15th and 16th, respectively.

Delfi's own editor-in-chief, Urmo Soonvald, ranked 12th, while Anvar Samost, editor-in-chief of rival newspaper Postimees, came in 24th, immediately followed by content creator Kristina Pärtelpoeg. EDF Commander Andrus Merilo ranked two places further down, at 27th. Apart from Soonvald and Samost, no other media executives made the list, though Eesti Ekspress journalist Madis Hindre ranked 34th.

Ekspress Grupp founder and major shareholder Hans H. Luik ranked 32nd.

Of those affiliated with ERR, presenter Anu Välba ranked highest, coming in 51st. She was preceded by businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa and immediately followed by former Prime Minister Andrus Ansip.

"The ranking, compiled jointly by Delfi Meedia and those named among last year's most influential people, highlights individuals whose actions, decisions and impact have done the most to shape our society over the past year," Soonvald said.

According to Delfi Meedia, its editorial teams have traditionally applied the following criteria when assessing influence: An influential person must, through their actions, influence, authority and position, have achieved something that has left a visible mark on society, whether through an action or change that society as a whole recognizes and understands, in the short or long term. Influence is the ability to achieve desired outcomes and to shape and affect significant developments, other people's behavior or their thinking, the publication added.

Kristina Pärtelpoeg. Source: Erlend Štaub

"Ülle Madise's win was somewhat unexpected but exceptionally welcome. When we launched the competition, it seemed that Jaan Tallinn, [Auditor General] Janar Holm or those responsible for our security and foreign policy might emerge as this year's most influential person. Instead, it was Ülle Madise's two-thirds of the year as chancellor of justice and the final months of the year as head of state that earned her the title. No doubt this reflects some credit given in advance and a degree of hope, but in retrospect, the title certainly confirms that her work to uphold the law, justice, dignity and equal opportunities has clearly resonated with voters," Soonvald added.

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