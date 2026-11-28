On Thursday, the National Heritage Board presented awards to last year's outstanding preservers and promoters of historical heritage.

The rescue conservation and digitization of "Inimeste elu" ("The Life of People"), a tapestry created by Enn Põldroos for Tallinn's Linnahall, was named Heritage Achievement of the Year.

Awards for outstanding restoration of historic buildings and interior details went to the teams that restored a mural in the main building of Laimjala Manor and the altarpiece of Vastseliina St. Catherine's Church, as well as the restorers of the Patarei Memorial Museum of the Victims of Communism and the Ukuaru Music House in Rakvere.

Awards were also presented to people who promote, preserve and research cultural heritage. The Agne Trummal Young Heritage Conservationist Award was presented to Britta Karin Arnover. Lifetime achievement awards went to Eva Mölder and Ülle Tamla.

"We see a very diverse picture. We see people who have done something for their communities, as well as major construction projects. We had 16 nominations and more than 70 nominees, and I am very pleased that even in economically difficult and uncertain times, there are people among us who remain willing to invest both their time and money in preserving heritage. That is truly wonderful," said Marilin Mihkelson, director general of the National Heritage Board.

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