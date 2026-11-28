All 12 competing songs for Eesti Laul 2027, Estonia's national selection contest for the Eurovision Song Contest, were unveiled on Friday evening alongside their full-length music videos on ERR's streaming platform Jupiter.

The entries premiered on the special ETV broadcast "Eesti Laul 2027. Start," hosted by singers Koit Toome and Eda-Ines Etti, who will also be hosting the live final at the end of January. While the competing artists were announced at the end of October, Friday's broadcast marked the first time audiences could hear the tracks and watch the accompanying music videos.

Eesti Laul culminates in a single grand final concert at Tallinn's Unibet Arena on Saturday, January 30, 2027.

Eesti Laul 2027 finalists

Daniel Levi "Dust"

Music: Daniel Levi, Clifford Goilo

Lyrics: Daniel Levi

Jaagup Tuisk and Wanda "Kesk öö musta merd"

Music: Jaagup Tuisk, Wanda-Helene Ollep

Lyrics: Wanda-Helene Ollep, Jaagup Tuisk, Lauri Räpp

Johanna Elise "Getaway Car"

Music and lyrics: Gevin Niglas, Anna Graceman

Kerli Kivilaan "When the World Is Over"

Music: Kerli Kivilaan, Gevin Niglas

Lyrics: Kerli Kivilaan

Laura "Metsapiiga"

Music and lyrics: Vahur Valgmaa

M Els x J-Run "Hush Hush"

Music: Gevin Niglas, Jeroen Nai Chung Tong, Merili Käsper

Lyrics: Gevin Niglas, Merili Käsper, Jeroen Nai Chung Tong

Ollie "Sad Every Day"

Music and lyrics: Oliver Mazurtšak

Pale Alison x Minimal Wind "Superhuman"

Music: Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Evelina Koop, Jelizaveta Anderžanova

Lyrics: Paula Pajusaar, Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Jelizaveta Anderžanova, Evelina Koop

Panørama, Vemka, Hans Markus "Reflection"

Music: Steven-Marten Suur, Martin Veem, Hans Markus Danilas, Villem Rootalu, Noah Schatteiner

Lyrics: Hans Markus Danilas, Martin Veem, Laura Prits

Rita Ray "Don't You Agree"

Music: Kristi Raias, Johannes Laas, Robine Koerts, Eric Timmann

Lyrics: Kristi Raias

Zetod feat. Hellika "Kipõ-kipõ"

Music: Jalmar Vabarna, Matis Leima, Jaanus Viskar, Martin Kütt, Artur Linnus

Lyrics: Jalmar Vabarna, Matis Leima, Jaanus Viskar

Traffic "Laava"

Music: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone, Linnea Deb

Lyrics: Fred Krieger

All competing songs are also available to stream via Eesti Raadio's website and mobile app, while the full music videos can be watched on Jupiter and the official Eesti Laul website.

The winner of Eesti Laul 2027 will represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2027 in Burgas, Bulgaria — where the grand final takes place on May 15 following semifinals on May 11 and 13. Last year's entry, veteran popsters Vanilla Ninja, placed 11th in their semifinal with "Too Epic to Be True" and so narrowly missed out on making the final.

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