The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra's (ERSO) youngest members celebrated the ensemble's centenary with a chamber music showcase at the Kadriorg Art Museum in Tallinn.

The concert, part of the orchestra's anniversary festival, featured its newest members who have played with Estonia's flagship orchestra for just one season.

The performance featured Laur Keller (trumpet), Toomas Hendrik Ellervee (violin), Andres Alexander Metsapalu (cello) and Jaan Ots (piano).

The musicians performed works by Giuseppe Torelli (1658-1709), Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904), George Enescu (1881-1955) and Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975).

The concert, at the Kadriorg Art Museum (Kadrioru kunstimuuseum), took place Sunday, November 15, and can be watched in full by clicking the video player up top.

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