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'Alien' rockers Henge to bring Cosmic Dross to Tallinn in 2027

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Henge artwork.
Henge artwork. Source: Press materials.
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British act Henge, who perform as extraterrestrials spreading peace through a genre they call Cosmic Dross, are to appear in Estonia next year.

The band, from Manchester, are to play the Paavli Culture Factory a little over a year from now, on November 16, 2027, as part of a 75-concert world tour behind their fifth album "Humans", due out early next year.

Henge, sometimes styled HENGE, performs as four fictional characters: Zpor on vocals and guitar, Goo on bass, Sol on synthesizers and Nom on drums. According to their own story, they arrived from distant galaxies to spread peace and prepare humanity for life beyond its home planet.

Their music combines progressive rock, psychedelia and rave culture. Live, the group pairs instrumental passages and electronic rhythms with costumes and a visual language borrowed from science fiction films.

Beyond the stage, they have expanded their fictional world into a comic series made with artists including Boo Cook, an illustrator who has worked on the British cult comic 2000 AD.

Founded in 2015, their albums so far are "Attention Earth!" (2018), "ExoKosm" (2020), "Alpha Test 4" (2023) and "Journey to Voltus B" (2025), a concept album about a planet whose inhabitants are on the brink of discovering nuclear power. The vinyl B-side carries two parallel grooves leading to two different endings — one where the civilization uses nuclear fusion peacefully, one where nuclear winter arrives.

Henge won Live Act of the Year at the 2018 Independent Festival Awards and took silver for Best Music Video at the 2022 Tokyo Film Awards.

Henge appear at the Paavli Culture Factory (Paavli kultuurivabrik) in Tallinn on Tuesday, November 16, 2027.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

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