Gallery: Estonian conducts charity Hamburg shows with Calum Scott, Kontra K

On October 1–3, conductor Kristjan Järvi led three Hamburg charity concerts with the Lufthansa Orchestra featuring British pop star Calum Scott and German rapper Kontra K.

The three-night run at Hamburg's Deutsches SchauSpielHaus was part of Channel Aid – Live in Concert 2026, with seven musicians from Järvi's band Nordic Pulse also joining the orchestra.

The concerts with Kontra K marked his first time performing his music with an orchestra, selling out many of the more than 200 movie theaters across Germany, Australia and Switzerland that streamed them live.

Calum Scott's concert, with orchestral arrangements by Järvi's team, drew nearly 100,000 viewers worldwide on YouTube and TikTok.

'Estonians are already making a mark'

The collaboration was based on Järvi's developing orchestral rituals approach, in which musicians from Nordic Pulse perform as part of the host orchestra rather than as a separate ensemble.

Manager Nora Liisa Suislepp said the Hamburg project clearly shows the scale of what Estonian musicians and creators are doing internationally.

"We often talk in Estonia about how our artists could reach a wider global audience, but sometimes it's worth recognizing Estonians are already doing really exciting things and making a real mark internationally," Suislepp said.

Channel Aid – Live in Concert is a charity concert series supporting children, youth and disabled people, with proceeds from its digital channels funding projects run by the Lufthansa Group nonprofit help alliance.

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