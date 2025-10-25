X!

Estonian musicians get standing ovation for Arvo Pärt concert at Carnegie Hall

The Estonian Festival Orchestra with Hans Christian Aavik and Paavo Järvi at Carnegie Hall.
The Estonian Festival Orchestra with Hans Christian Aavik and Paavo Järvi at Carnegie Hall. Source: Raigo Pajula
The Estonian Festival Orchestra conducted by Paavo Järvi, made its long-awaited debut at the world-famous Carnegie Hall on Thursday. Järvi described the concert, which was dedicated to Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday, as a "dream come true."

"This is actually a very special moment for me. Because coming to Carnegie Hall in America with my Estonian orchestra, Estonian choir and performing an entire program of Arvo Pärt's works is a powerful statement – we are here, listen to us!" said Järvi.

The concert dedicated to Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday featured a selection of the composer's most significant works from across the decades. According to Järvi, the program was put together based on the recommendations and preferences of the local audience.

"For example, 'Perpetuum Mobile,' which is rarely played and is one of his earlier pieces, a piece from his youth, had its U.S. premiere here at Carnegie Hall. They definitely wanted it to be played here again."

Pärt's work was performed in Carnegie Hall's largest hall, which seats 2,800 spectators. The concert was sold out.

"This is a very special evening. For the entire New York music scene. The cream of American music has gathered here. And they are here because they want to be here," said Deborah Borda, former director of the New York Philharmonic.

"What a magnificent texture and what delicacy with which the players touch the strings of their instruments. I have never heard anything like it before. What a pleasure," said concertgoer Norman Ryan.

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir along with soloists Hans Christian Aavik, Midori and Nico Muhly also performed with the festival orchestra.

"I've been dreaming about this moment since I was a child, and I've seen so many pictures of this hall on the internet. In reality, it's even more impressive," said Aavik.

According to conductor Paavo Järvi, the young violinist's debut at Carnegie Hall was very impressive.

"A really good debut. Very confident. There was no sense at all that he was nervous. On the same level as the other soloists. At a high level," Järvi said of Aavik.

On Friday evening, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste will take the stage at the same prestigious venue.

Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

