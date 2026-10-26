US act 30 Seconds to Mars to give first Estonian concert in over 10 years

American rock act Thirty Seconds to Mars are to perform in Estonia next spring.

The group, whose nucleus is brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, will play the Unibet Arena Kvartal in Tallinn on May 22.

This will be their third appearance in Tallinn, though the first in over a decade – the band were last in concert here in 2014.

The May 2027 performance forms part of the "A Beautiful Lie vs This Is War" concert tour, featuring songs from the band's two albums of the same names.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 30 at 10 a.m., with presales for members of promoter Baltic Live Agency's Concert Club able to make purchases a day earlier.

Founded in 1998 in Los Angles, Thirty Seconds to Mars is known for songs such as "The Kill (Bury Me)," "From Yesterday" and "Kings and Queens." The band combines alternative rock with electronic elements in its music and has released six studio albums over the course of its career.

2005's "A Beautiful Lie" brought worldwide fame, and the band has sold more than 15 million albumsIt also holds a Guinness World Record for 300 shows in a single album cycle.

Allegations of sexual misconduct on the part of Jared Leto, who is also an actor, appeared in the media in summer 2025 though no police report or formal complaint has been filed in connection with the accusations, which Leto denies.

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