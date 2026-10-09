X!

Eesti Laul 2027 gets 155 entries from over 20 countries

News
Guitar rigged with pyrotechnics, used by one of the acts at last year's Eesti Laul.
Guitar rigged with pyrotechnics, used by one of the acts at last year's Eesti Laul. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A total of 155 songs have been submitted to Eesti Laul 2027, Estonia's annual competition to pick its Eurovision Song Contest entry.

The deadline was Thursday lunchtime, and the 155 entries come from more than 20 countries, not only from neighboring ones such as Finland and Latvia, but from further afield too – including from the U.S. and Australia.

Sixty of the songs are in Estonian and 95 in other languages, including one in a made-up language. A "blind" jury of several dozen people will now assess all 155 offerings.

Spokespeople said this year's group of authors stands out for its international reach,.

"Estonian artists and authors are increasingly working across borders," said Eesti Laul producer Riin Vann, who noted a trend for a growing international entrant list, with this year's list of countries being a good example of that.

The broad-based jury of people working in the music business or related fields will now assess the submitted songs. These will be judged blindly, ie. just on the merits of the song, without knowing who the act or songwriter is.

A total of 12 songs will reach the main Eesti Laul final, with the winner to be decided on January 30 at the gala finals concert at the Unibet Arena.

ERR will reveal this year's shortlisted contestants at the end of this month, and the public will get the chance to all these songs at the end of November.

Estonia's Eesti Laul winner last year was Vanilla Ninja with the song "Too Epic To Be True," which did not make it through the Eurovision semi-finals. The semi-finals and grand final this year take place in Burgas, Bulgaria, in mid-May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:10

Mikk Artur Mikfelt: Banning will not solve smartphone addiction

10:57

Alar Karis: 5 years as Estonia's president in pictures

10:31

Tartu toy museum hosts 10th annual LEGO exhibition

09:57

Bus firm Lux Ekspress raises fares as diesel prices climb

09:33

Plans for a solar panel recycling plant in Tartu

09:27

Gallery: A portrait painting of President Alar Karis unveiled at Kadriorg Updated

09:01

Eesti Laul 2027 gets 155 entries from over 20 countries

08:53

Government rules out fuel excise cut despite business pressure

08:48

Police apprehend T1 Mall jewelry heist suspects

08:22

Estonian government approves several updates to primary healthcare rules

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.10

Russian supplier dropped from EU sanctions package at Estonia's request Updated

08.10

Gold coins seized at Estonian-Russian border put up for auction

08.10

Estonian Christian Orthodox Church takes Moscow ties law to European rights court Updated

08.10

Estonia's military conscription no-show rate falls to 2%

07.10

Burger King one of a wave of restaurant closures in Tartu

07.10

Same supermarket, different product?: Estonia vs Western Europe

08.10

Authorities alarmed as Estonian teens climb restricted buildings

07.10

Estonia aims to teach air‑gun shooting to 14‑year‑old students

08.10

Estonian Spa Association: There may not be enough customers for all new spas

08.10

Defense agency launches €195M tender for arms and ammunition

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo