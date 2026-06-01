Gallery: Kids get hands-on at this year's Kräsh jazz festival in Tallinn

Music fans of all ages flocked to Tallinn's Proto Invention Factory on Sunday as the two-day Children's Jazz Festival Kräsh returned for its fourth edition.

The two-day festival kicked off Sunday with a performance by Curly Strings together with the Ellerhein Children's Choir.

The Noblessner venue hosted a day of workshops, performances and hands-on activities aimed at introducing children to music and creativity in playful ways.

Throughout the day, children tried out instruments, built catapults, explored K-pop and met famous figures from the Estonian music scene including Eesti Laul 2025 winner An-Marlen and composer Olav Ehala.

Sunday's program closed with a concert featuring Valter Soosalu and Kadri Voorand, where audiences explored the sounds of the harpejji and the human voice and got to sing and dance along in an early celebration of Children's Day.

Kräsh continues Monday with a music day dedicated to visiting school groups.

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