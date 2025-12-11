X!

Catalan duo Magalí Sare and Manel Fortià return to Estonia for IDeeJazz festival

News
Magalí Sare and Manel Fortià.
Magalí Sare and Manel Fortià. Source: Juan Miguel Morales
News

The 15th season of the IDeeJazz festival takes place on Sunday, December 14 at Viimsi Artium. The show will be dedicated to Spanish jazz, with Catalan virtuosos Magali Sare and Manel Fortià set to perform.

Catalan singer Magali Sare and double bassist Manel Fortià, who also performed at the 2025 Viljandi Folk Music Festival, are back in Estonia to close the 15th season of the IDeeJazz festival with an exclusive live show.

According to the festival's artistic director Oleg Pisarenko, Sare and Fortià have already won admirers among Estonian audiences, and their return was a no-brainer in order to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere during the dark season.

The iDeeJazz festival, which originated in Tartu, has since become one of Estonia's most notable international jazz events. This year's event will be held at Viimsi Artium, with four concerts planned for the season.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Sergei Mihhailov

