Gallery: Setomaa kids turn antitank barriers into art on Children's Day

Eight concrete antitank obstacles known as dragon's teeth were brought to Värska for local children to decorate with chalk during a communitywide Children's Day event Monday.

"Dragon's teeth are normally obstacles, but today they're beautiful canvases," said Capt. Sander Mändoja of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) 2nd Infantry Brigade. "And as you can see, they're also great for climbing on."

Children had the chance to explore an armored vehicle and a firetruck, try on real gear and helmets and check out just how far they could see through powerful birdwatching binoculars.

Other activities included workshops, nature-themed exhibits, a rescue dog demonstration and an interactive science demonstration by the Three Little Pigs that kicked off the day in Obinitsa and closed it in Värska.

Organized by Setomaa Museums, Monday's "Kids in the Real World" program offered local kindergarten and schoolchildren playful, interactive opportunities to learn about different professions, practical skills and community organizations.

Museum director Anneli Seim said the goal of the event was to give children more hands-on experiences in the real world.

"At each station, they can experience something practical, whether it's sorting waste, [decorating] dragon's teeth, or learning what to do if they encounter a bear in the forest," she said.

Bears are a real presence in local Setomaa forests, alongside deer, moose, lynx and other wildlife.

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