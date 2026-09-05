More than 400 caravans gather in Obinitsa for annual meet

In Obinitsa, Setomaa municipality, the Estonian Caravan Club's 34th motorhome gathering is taking place. More than 400 caravans with nearly a thousand participants have rolled in.

On Friday, it was difficult to find a parking spot on Kooli tänav in the small settlement of Obinitsa, because everywhere motorhomes attending the caravan gathering had taken up space.

"Comfort and autonomy are the keywords — you can go to a pond, to a tree, and you have everything you need for life. You don't depend on schedules, times or reservations, you just turn the ignition and go," said Liisi Laanemäe, board member of Estonian Caravan. "People come with families and groups of friends, and there are all ages — younger families, beginners, and very experienced travelers whose children are also here."

According to the organizers, hikers in Setomaa will not get bored, because there are many interesting places to visit.

"People must have the opportunity to fill their time here; they don't have to sit by their car or only with friends. Some don't take part in anything and enjoy meeting their friends. But for those who want to participate, the program is rich," said organizer Ivar Kalev.

"Caravan salons have developed over the years, where you can get a massage or have your hair done, order foot care. This year, for the first time, we have also thought of small four‑legged ones — cats and dogs can get washed, brushed or have their nails trimmed,"

According to participants, traveling with a motorhome is a lifestyle and mindset of its own, which is why the gathering brings together like‑minded people to exchange experiences and impressions of traveling with a caravan.

"Here are people who think quite differently. There is a feeling of togetherness, and you see old acquaintances and look at how others have their cars or motorhomes, and then you see and can talk about everything — where people have been and what they've done," said Arvo.

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