Gallery: Setomaa villages create unique flower carpets for traditional holiday

Flower carpet made for the Feast of the Dormition in Mikitamäe, Setomaa. August 27. 2025.
The Feast of the Dormition is the biggest church holiday in Petseri, the old Seto capital. With the border closed, Estonian Setomaa villages have continued the tradition by creating intricate flower carpets to celebrate.

Historically, Setos have lived in an area which is now divided between Russia and Estonia. Petseri, or Pechory, once an Estonian town, is now located in Russia's Pskov oblast.

In Petseri, locals traditionally made lush flower carpets for the cross procession along the road to Petseri Monastery on the Feast of the Dormition of the Mother of God, celebrated August 15 — or August 28 on the Gregorian calendar.

With the eastern border now closed, several villages on the Estonian side of Setomaa, including Mikitamäe and Obinitsa, have continued the tradition, laying intricate patterns of fresh flowers and greenery the night before the Feast.

Mikitamäe resident Piret Kase was the first to bring the Seto custom to the Estonian side. "We had hoped to return to Petseri, but times have changed a lot," she said.

At first, locals were unsure how to make the flower carpets or what they should look like, so each village created its own designs.

"Every year has its own special charm," Kase added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

