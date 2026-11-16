Early music festival returns with centuries-old sounds across Estonia

The Tallinn feat. Reval early music festival returns November 21–29, with a series of concerts on tap across Tallinn, Tartu, Otepää and the Arvo Pärt Center in Laulasmaa.

Now in its ninth year, Tallinn feat. Reval explores musical traditions from different eras and countries. Alongside its main eight-concert program, the festival will also once again feature youth concerts, master classes, workshops and artist talks.

Artistic director Taavi-Mats Utt said the festival tests the boundaries of what is considered early music — which generally encompasses the Medieval and Renaissance eras, but can also include Baroque music from around 1600–1750 or ancient music from before 500 AD.

"We want to use only the instruments known and valued by the composers [of the time], while respecting historical performance practices," Utt said.

The constantly evolving boundaries actually serve to make the genre richer and more accessible, he continued, appealing to seasoned early music connoisseurs while also offering an inviting first taste to first-time listeners.

The festival opens November 21 at the Arvo Pärt Center with the St Cecilia's Day Youth Gala, featuring young early music performers from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA), Tallinn Music and Ballet School (MUBA) and other institutions across the country.

Subsequent concerts at Kadriorg Palace, Tallinn's House of the Blackheads, the White Hall at the University of Tartu Museum, Otepää Cultural Center and more will take audiences on a series of journeys throughout the festival.

Concerts will feature an array of international talent and instruments ranging from recorder, renaissance flute and theorbo to the violoncello da spalla, Italian pentagonal spinet, harpsichord and romantic 7-string guitar.

'The Splendor of Venice'

The festival closes November 29 at Niguliste Museum with "The Splendor of Venice," performed by the Estonian Baroque Orchestra and musicians from the University of the Arts Bremen, including five cornettists, historical trombonists and six viola da gamba players.

"Together with the vocal soloists, this ensemble will allow us to perform timeless music that has never been heard in Estonia before and is so well suited to the vaults of St. Nicholas' Church," Utt said.

Click here for more information and full program details.

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