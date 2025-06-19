X!

First volume of 'History of Estonian Music' spans centuries of culture

Volume one of
Volume one of "History of Estonian Music." Source: EMTA Press
The Estonian Academy of Music and Theater's publishing house, EAMT Press, has released the first volume of the academic overview "History of Estonian Music" — the first modern, comprehensive account of Estonia's musical history.

The richly illustrated volume provides an in-depth exploration of musical life in Estonia from the turn of the 13th century through Estonian independence in 1918.

For the first time, Estonia's musical history is presented not from a national perspective, but by drawing on all written sources of musical life within the borders of present-day Estonia.

"Thus, German and Swedish musical culture in Estonia are examined in far greater depth than before, with close attention paid to the interconnectedness of various cultural spheres," said Toomas Siitan, professor of musicology at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA) and the book's editor-in-chief.

"The emergence of Estonia's professional music culture cannot be imagined apart from these complex cultural ties," he emphasized.

This new overview is being published half a century after the Soviet-era collection "Estonian Music" (1968 and 1975) and fills a longstanding gap in coverage of Estonia's cultural history.

The authors of Volume 1 of "History of Estonian Music" — Kristel Pappel, Toomas Siitan, Anu Schaper, Anu Kõlar, Heidi Heinmaa, Tiiu Ernits and Aleksandra Dolgopolova — have been working on the book's chapters since 2016.

"Eesti muusikalugu" esimene köide

However, the preparatory work and development of its core concept span the past 30 years of academic research led by the late professor Urve Lippus (1950-2015).

The foundational research undertaken for this work has drawn on a vast amount of previously unexplored material and topics.

Together with the planned Volume 2, which will cover the last century of music in Estonia, the overview will form a comprehensive compilation reflecting the efforts of several generations of Estonian music historians.

"Volume 1 offers an entirely new perspective on medieval and 17th-18th century musical culture in Estonian cities, the bourgeois musical life of the Baltic German community, as well as music in churches, schools and theaters," Siitan highlighted. "The book concludes with an unprecedentedly extensive bibliography and index of names."

Editing for Volume 1 of "History of Estonian Music" was done by Anu Schaper and proofreading by Triin Kaalep, with layount and design by Kersti Siitan.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

