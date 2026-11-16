Kukerpillid gearing up for ambitious thank-you tour across Estonia

After 54 years, Estonian folk legends Kukerpillid are taking on their most ambitious tour yet, with shows in all 15 counties next spring to thank audiences across the country.

The packed schedule will see the group perform 15 concerts in less than a month. Titled "One Last Time" ("Veel viimne kord"), the tour is intended as a show of the musicians' gratitude to Estonian audiences that have followed them through the decades.

"We'll visit every county; Valga isn't any less important than Haapsalu," said band member Ike Volkov.

He said each show will also feature a local guest performer, with all of them joining the band for the final concert at Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn.

The group is already preparing physically, including regularly lifting weights and working out.

Kukerpillid on ETV's "Hommik Anuga," November 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"At our age, you have to," Volkov said, noting that drinking is also a thing of the past for them.

He added that chopping firewood is also excellent exercise, joking that firewood can warm you up three times before you ever even light a match. "First you saw the wood, then you chop it, and then you carry it," he explained.

Not done yet

The band has also adapted to health-related changes to its lineup. Allan Jakobi joined Kukerpillid about a year and a half ago, taking over from accordionist Arne Haasma, who had played with the band for more than 35 years.

Jakobi recalled being asked whether he would be free in two hours' time. "As it happened, I was free in two hours," he said.

A Kukerpillid album cover from the 1970s. Source: Kukerpillid

Despite the tour's title, Volkov said the band isn't taking its actual final bow just yet. Rather, the demanding nationwide itinerary is a one-off.

"There won't be another one like this," he confirmed. "Even this tour is a little overly ambitious, but we agreed to take it on because we have such enormous respect for the people of Estonia. But truly, there won't be another tour like it."

Fellow band member Toomas Kõrvits reflected on the realities of a long career in music, noting that the band has been fortunate to find its place as a cultural mainstay over the years.

'Every party ends eventually'

"Every party eventually comes to an end," he said, advising younger musicians in particular to remember that performing careers don't last forever.

Kukerpillid on ETV's "Hommik Anuga," November 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Even so, Kõrvits acknowledged that Kukerpillid were fortunate to have gotten their start in the right place and at the right time, all the way back in 1972.

He described how rewarding it is to meet audience members at live shows who recall first hearing their music when they were just five years old.

"That makes all of us happy," Kõrvits said. "It means we've fulfilled our purpose and found our place in Estonian culture."

Watch Kukerpillid perform their 1992 hit "Pillimehe elu" on ETV's "Hommik Anuga" below.

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