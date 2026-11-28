The Riigikogu's National Defense Committee has initiated a legislative overhaul which framers say is aimed at simplifying gun ownership rules and boosting national defense.

Drafted with Interior Ministry backing, the bill for a completely rewritten Weapons Act makes weapons permits open-ended, scraps separate acquisition permits and tightens controls on air guns and starter pistols.

The new draft follows an earlier round of targeted Weapons Act amendments aimed at cutting red tape for gun owners and increasing private ammunition stockpiles, alongside broader Interior Ministry plans to reform the law to boost crisis preparedness.

National Defense Committee Chair Peeter Tali (Eesti 200) said the bill is built on the premise that a compliant, law-abiding gun owner is not a security threat, and instead a contributor to Estonia's national defense.

"Owning a weapon requires competence, loyalty and proper background and medical checks. Meeting those conditions, along with our people's marksmanship and readiness, in turn helps strengthen national defense capability," said Tali, a reserve colonel in the Estonian Defense Forces.

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said the current law has been amended piecemeal so many times that it had become both outdated and overly bureaucratic.

"The security of Estonia and our people is under greater scrutiny than ever before. That means people's will to defend is also vital, and it is the state's task to support them in this. Our existing Weapons Act has for long failed to meet today's needs. and tends to put people off, even though its simplicity should instead encourage enthusiasts with taking their first steps toward acquiring a firearm," Taro said via a ministry press release.

Under the bill, weapons permits would not have an expiry date. Up to now, permits needed renewing every five years. Instead of requiring permit holders to apply for a new license, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) would under the bill conduct compliance checks at least once every five years — meaning reviewing the holder's stated purpose, storage conditions, valid medical certificate and safe-handling skills — while retaining authority to run checks earlier if safety concerns arise.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Medical certificate data would be transmitted electronically to the PPA via the national health information system, giving police confirmation of eligibility without exposing underlying diagnoses or test results.

The process of buying additional firearms would also be streamlined under the new system. Once a person or legal entity's right to own a specific type of weapon for a specific purpose has been established on their weapons permit, they would no longer need to apply for a separate acquisition permit (Estonian: relvasoetamisluba) for each purchase they made. Eligibility and civilian-market permissibility would be verified at the point of transfer, with ownership changes logged at the time of the transaction. Adding a new weapon category or purpose would still require modifying the permit.

Taro noted that the draft draws more closely on Finland's approach, which treats lawful gun ownership as a pillar of national security while imposing strict rules on unrestricted weapon-like items.

"Finland recognizes gun ownership as an important cornerstone of national security. At the same time, they are strict regarding freely sold weapon-like items. That means air guns and starter pistols, for example, will no longer become a regular fixture of crime news in Estonia in the future," Taro added.

The National Defense Committee unanimously agreed on November 24 to initiate the bill and formally submitted it to the Riigikogu board two days later on November 26. Following required IT system upgrades, the new law is slated to enter into force at the end of 2029 or on January 1, 2030.

Meanwhile, a separate, narrower package of Weapons Act and Explosives Act amendments enters into force on Friday, November 27. Those interim changes allow youth to participate in sport shooting and hunting with parental or guardian consent, scrap the requirement to store ammunition in a separate locked compartment inside a gun safe, and grant single-gun owners a transition period to install compliant storage.

Bill makes it easier for ex-Defense League members to retain weapons

The bill would also make it easier for members of the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) to keep personal firearms acquired during their service after leaving the organization, requiring them to surrender only their issued service weapon, Minister Taro told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Friday evening. In addition, domestic defense industry companies would be permitted to handle military-grade weapons in Estonia to build, develop, repair, and test weaponry—work currently limited to firms such as GoCraft, which services armed Estonian Defense Forces vehicles.

Stakeholders now have a 188-page draft to review and submit proposals on, with lawmakers aiming to pass the rewritten Weapons Act before the current Riigikogu's term ends next spring.

However, firearms instructors and legal experts told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that persistent bottlenecks around shooting ranges—and overly rigid rules in the interim amendments taking effect this week—still hold back marksmanship training. Sworn advocate and voluntary Weapons Act adviser Aku Sorainen noted that Estonia has only 66 shooting ranges left today, compared with 1,000 in 1940, and lacks a government program to rapidly build more, even as Finland moved to expand its range capacity by 50 percent following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Shooting instructor Dmitri Udras also told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that while the state says it wants to allow gun owners to set up ranges on their own land, rules under the amended current law remain prohibitively strict — disqualifying a site if a three-centimeter stone is found in an earthen backstop, even when shooters fire at steel targets from seven meters away. He added that single-gun owners whose storage condition was previously defined simply as a hidden place difficult for unauthorized persons to find will now be required to install a gun safe.

The new draft follows a narrower amendment bill earlier this year that expanded private ammunition stockpiles and simplified firearm registration and storage, which critics such as Sorainen argued did not go far enough on permit revocations and youth shooting rules.

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