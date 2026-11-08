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Tartu Peace Treaty talks table on display at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

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The table which hosted the Tartu Peace Treaty negotiations in 1919-1920 between Estonia and the Soviet Union.
The table which hosted the Tartu Peace Treaty negotiations in 1919-1920 between Estonia and the Soviet Union. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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The historic negotiating table used during the Tartu Peace Treaty talks between Estonia and the Soviet Union (1919-1920) is now temporarily on display at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The table was used by the delegations to reach an agreement before the signing of the document on February 2, 1920, in Estonia's second-largest city, Tartu.

The treaty ended the Estonian War of Independence that had lasted for almost 18 months after Estonia declared independence. The agreement was one of the first major achievements in the field of international relations for the young state.

The treaty established Estonia's eastern border, and Soviet Russia recognized Estonian independence de jure, renouncing voluntarily "for ever all rights of sovereignty formerly held by Russia over the Esthonian people and territory".

The Treaty of Tartu was also the first international act recognizing the Soviet government.

"It certainly has enormous symbolic significance and value for us," said Rasmus Lumi, undersecretary for Administrative Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Members of the Estonian delegation at the signing of the Treaty of Tartu. At center is Jaan Poska. Source: Muis/Estonian War Museum

"That is why we want it to be visible to all our guests, including foreign visitors, to whom we can tell the history of Estonia and the history of diplomacy. Of course, we will also try to find opportunities to hold signing ceremonies of greater symbolic significance at this very table," he explained.

The oval wooden table is on display at the ministry while the Tartu City Museum undergoes renovation. It was transferred to Tallinn as part of the Athens 2026 evacuation exercise to practice protecting valuable cultural heritage in a crisis situation.

The piece of furniture is unusually large – 3.4 × 2.4 meters –and was known as the peace table even before the negotiations. It was believed that those sitting around it would find common ground despite their differences.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the treaty "reminds us that what seems impossible can become reality."

He added: "With the will to defend its freedom and the support of allies, even a small nation can defeat a far larger adversary. Estonia proved it."

The original Tartu Peace Treaty. Source: EV100

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