Conspiracy theories spread easily during crises, and officials should admit when they do not have all the answers, says University of Tartu folklorist Anastasiya Astapova.

Astapova, recently appointed professor of folklore studies at the university, notes that personal anecdotes from acquaintances can often outweigh hard science and can also stem from poorly felt interactions with the state.

People who believe in conspiracy theories are more likely to have had a bad experience with the education, healthcare, or another state system.

Anyone who already believes one conspiracy theory is likely to be credulous of many more.

The state and public authorities should have the courage during a crisis to admit honestly when they, too, are in the dark.

Even the most solidly grounded science-based information always competes in people's minds with personal anecdotes from the people they know.

Folklore studies as a discipline can help states combat disinformation, by studying how rumors and conspiracy theories propagate.

People's actual behavior during a crisis can be predicted by studying the views circulating among the public.

At the end of October, as a newly appointed professor of folklore studies, you delivered your inaugural lecture on the links between folklore and security. Congratulations on that. What does becoming a professor mean to you personally, and what doors does it open?

That is a very good question. We always have fantasies on the one hand and reality on the other. The reality in this new post does not change, and it does not mean there are suddenly many more opportunities. Even as a professor, everything depends on how hard you push: how much work you do, how many projects you apply for, and how many of those projects you win. A professor's workload can even be heavier.

In fact, it makes you think about what is coming next. Let's be honest: you cannot go much further than professor, and that makes you look for what else is viable. Which projects have you still not won, and which collaborations have you still not done? There is a lot you can do, so what do you choose and why? It is somewhat of an existential question.

Turning to the substance of your lecture and your broader research, you primarily study conspiracy theories. Is their emergence in society inevitable? If rumors arise because people are trying to make sense of the world but with limited information, isn't it much the same case with conspiracy theories?

Both rumors and conspiracy theories are actually a paradoxical phenomenon. I once studied both in the context of Chernobyl, for example. There, everything was very simple: there was no information at all. The state shared nothing whatsoever, so people looked for answers about what was happening and how to cope on their own. That is how rumors and conspiracy theories emerged there.

Today, however, it is interesting because the reverse is true: there is so much information. Yet in this environment, both rumors and conspiracy theories are arguably even more popular than before. So it does not depend on whether there is too little or too much information. I like to say that they are the fairy tales of our time, so to speak. That is the genre of our era.

University of Tartu Professor of folklore studies Anastasiya Astapova. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

If it is not due to a lack of information, why do conspiracy theories still emerge? Are certain groups in society just somehow more susceptible to them?

In my view, it is a myth that some people believe them more than others — especially when it comes to education level. It may seem to us that people with lower levels of education believe conspiracy theories much more readily than those with stronger analytical thinking. That is not always the case, however, and it depends heavily on the area. For instance, certain conspiracy theories appeal even to people with PhDs — such as those related to vaccinations.

"Personally, I would say that belief [in conspiracy theories] is always linked to some kind of bad experience."

From a gender perspective, it is the same story: there is a widespread myth that believers in conspiracy theories are mostly men at lower education levels. In reality, that may not be the case. More and more studies show that women play a major role here too. Those same vaccine-related theories, for example, are definitely more of a female genre.

So none of this is black and white, and every academic discipline weighs in from its own angle. Psychologists, for instance, say narcissistic people believe conspiracy theories more often: they think along the lines of, "I am the chosen one and nobody else gets what is going on." Others point out that very smart people believe conspiracies because they know how to construct a system and have a mindset conducive to belief.

Personally, I would say that such belief is always linked to some kind of negative experience. If a person has had an unpleasant encounter with a system — the healthcare system, the education system, state authorities, whatever it may be — they are more likely to start believing them. Research has shown that once they believe them, that belief grows stronger over time.

Take, for example, someone who denies that humans ever really landed on the moon. It seems harmless — let them believe it, it's no big deal, it doesn't affect anything. Yet it is not that straightforward: such a person will certainly believe other things as well, and over time they accumulate more and more conspiracy theories.

Let's think back to the crises that have hit Estonia, Europe, and the world over the past decade. We already mentioned the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination indirectly, but which crises caused conspiracy theories to flourish most?

The pandemic was of course the biggest explosion. As I can clearly see from my own research, Russia's war against Ukraine immediately came to the fore as well.

I had a research project examining how people behaved during the pandemic and how conspiracy theories shaped their behavior. In March 2022, I began interviewing people who had chosen not to get vaccinated. They immediately told me: hold on, vaccination is important of course, but that is not all — it is part of a larger plan. That the war is also part of that plan, and the pandemic was merely the initial experiment on humanity.

According to this theory, the organizers of that experiment are observing, to see whether we behave as expected. If they tell us to put on a mask, do we put it on? If they tell us to support the Ukrainian people, do we support them? Whatever crisis comes along, it is all connected.

Looking back, can we say the crisis communication was poor? With the benefit of hindsight, could anything have been done differently to stop these theories from spreading like that?

In Estonia, communication during the coronavirus pandemic was very straightforward and clear, in my opinion. I also liked that it was very simple — there was no superfluous information. Sometimes, less is more.

Perhaps both in Estonia and in science more broadly, it would be good to show how we sometimes do not know things. We should say so honestly, rather than asserting with certainty that this is what the virus is like and this is what we are going to do. We should admit honestly that we do not know 100 percent what is going on. When the state or any institution speaks honestly about this, there may be a bit more trust. Unfortunately, there is no single recipe here.

Anastasiya Astapova. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

As you pointed out, the next major crisis after the pandemic was the war in Ukraine. You have studied Estonia's Russian-speaking community in connection with this. To what extent did the war provide fertile ground for conspiracy theories among them?

At first, their belief in various theories was quite strong, as my research demonstrated. Nowadays I can no longer say anything. I had recruited participants for this study, but they will no longer speak to me because they are afraid. In one way or another, it became an embarrassing and painful topic. Perhaps they are also accompanied by a fear that they are not allowed to say what they really think. I will say honestly that I no longer have access to that community, and the situation is ethically very complex. I also published an article about this in the journal Baltic Worlds, where I state openly that as researchers, we do not know.

In a way, their silence is not a bad thing either. If this talk is not as public as it used to be, perhaps it will not spread further.

In your inaugural lecture, you also highlighted the espionage case a couple of years ago involving former University of Tartu professor Vyacheslav Morozov. How did that come onto your radar, and what conspiracy theories did it spark?

I didn't even hear about it from the news. I hadn't even opened the news yet when a Russian-speaking scholar working at a Western university wrote to me saying something like: "What is going on at the University of Tartu, have you gone crazy? He is a big-name professor — what do you mean, in prison?"

Facebook's algorithm immediately began serving me posts from academics with a similar profile asking the exact same thing. They claimed it was Russophobia and asked why Morozov had been fired when he had not yet been officially found guilty: where was the presumption of innocence? In fact, that happened specifically because the University of Tartu failed to mention in its press release that Morozov himself had submitted a letter of resignation.

"Perhaps both in Estonia and in science more broadly, it would be good to show how we sometimes do not know things."

The University of Tartu did correct this later, by the way, but nobody reads corrections anymore. What sticks in people's minds is what was there at the beginning. Or else people start wondering: where did that correction come from? That must mean something really was wrong. That is how the idea takes hold that this is Russophobia and a witch hunt, and that the man was imprisoned simply because he is Russian-speaking. After all, he is a scholar and was a major authority. To my knowledge, Morozov and I have never met in our lives, yet I think even my own first reaction was denial — how could it be?

After that, I monitored social media on both Facebook and Twitter. One scholar from Georgia wrote on Twitter that a spy does not hand you a business card listing "spy" as their profession. Perhaps that is precisely what makes a good spy — someone nobody suspects at all.

It was an interesting case because some of the posts were outright classically imperialist. People who proclaim themselves liberals and say Russia's actions in Ukraine are completely wrong expressed very bitter views about Estonia in their posts.

Whether it is a pandemic, a war, or an espionage case, the question remains: who do people trust amid information confusion? Does the word of a neighbor, a TV host from a neighboring country, or the prime minister, carry more weight?

Great question. If we think about those same vaccination rumors or conspiracy theories, you can have any statistics and science you want at your fingertips. Suppose, however, that at the same time you have an acquaintance who in turn has an acquaintance whose child spoke wonderfully at age two, like a three-year-old. Then the child got a shot, and all of that disappeared: the child no longer speaks at all and became autistic. Such an emotional, personal story will carry far more impact than any science. You may not even know the person, but if it happened to a friend of a friend, it has a 100 percent impact.

A situation like that certainly makes crisis communication harder. How can folkloristics, classically a text-centered branch of the humanities, help policymakers or public authorities here?

Quite a bit has already been done in this area, though much more remains to be done. In my lecture, I also spoke about the University of Tartu's first professor of folklore, Walter Anderson. He conducted an experiment on the transmission of rumors, looking at what stays and what disappears.

His results were interesting, and social psychologists have done a great deal of similar work since. Yet we could go further and examine the spread of stories from the very beginning in a real-world context. What happens, for example, in Estonia as a country that fears war? What happens in Finland, where constant preparations and waiting are underway? When a rumor emerges, what becomes of it?

"In my view, we folklorists are major players on the topic of disinformation — researchers studying misinformation around the world welcome us very warmly."

Even more importantly, what happens if someone intervenes? What happens when a story is reframed — for instance, if someone makes a joke about it? How does it depend on who exactly deals with the rumor? If the state says something to counter a rumor, does it actually work? In other words, the idea would be to examine the exact life cycle of a rumor against the backdrop of what is done to counter it.

Very little of this has been done, and it could be studied in contexts like Estonia or Ukraine as well as in an academic context, which is supposedly the domain of experts. Can academics tell what is a rumor and what is not? My research shows that we, too, are only human.

Rumor studies can also be conducted in the lab, so that transmission is not tied to any specific context. You could take six people, for example, who pass rumors to one another, and then introduce interventions: say, someone makes a joke about the rumor. How do they react then?

Anastasiya Astapova Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

So, figuratively speaking, we are talking about laboratory folkloristics.

Yes, exactly. Walter Anderson actually did just that — perhaps not directly in a lab; using students instead, but he did it as best he could, a hundred years ago, at the University of Tartu. Today, it is studied in laboratories though.

I think a folkloristic approach to the spread of rumors and conspiracy theories would be quite useful, because we have extensive experience and these topics are being studied more and more within folklore studies. In my view, we folklorists are major players when it comes to the topic of disinformation — researchers studying misinformation around the world tend to welcome us very warmly.

So far we have been focusing on conspiracy theories, yet you are also a humor researcher. If the public's reaction to a crisis were a coin with conspiracy theories on one side, would we find a flood of memes on the other, brighter side?

Yes, when there is a crisis, as we saw during the pandemic, conspiracy theories spread on one side and memes on the other. Sometimes they are intertwined: people poke fun at conspiracy theorists, and conspiracy theorists fire back — it can become a debate in its own right.

"When there is a crisis, as we saw during the pandemic, conspiracy theories spread on one side and memes on the other."

Right now, together with our Nordic colleagues, we are starting to edit a book titled "Conspiracy Theories and Humor." For years, several people have told me that the two are strongly connected and wondered why nothing has been written about it yet. Now we are taking it on.

The book's authors will thoroughly investigate whether humor actually helps against disinformation or not. Once again, it is very context-dependent: everything depends on the people involved and whether humor is being used for prevention or rebuttal. Why do we run so many media literacy training sessions in schools, for example? That is prevention, and using humor there is very helpful. When dealing with someone who already believes a conspiracy, however, joking is very risky — humor is tricky in that situation and can spark bigger conflicts.

What is the psychological function of crisis humor? How much does it differ between countries with different political systems, such as democratic Estonia and authoritarian Belarus?

That function is very different. There are many theories here, and none of them explains every context. For instance, George Orwell said that every joke is a tiny revolution. Yet that is only one theory trying to explain why jokes are told. We know of no event in the world where a real revolution broke out because of a joke or humor.

Others, following Sigmund Freud, say that in a joke we say what we dare not say in any other way. Yet why say it at all if you could be punished for it? Why not say something else that is not so problematic?

Then there is the null hypothesis, which holds that it makes no difference whether we sing or tell a joke, because we simply want to express ourselves through some narrative and genre. Again: why not sing something less problematic, then? Why specifically tell a joke?

"The problem with conspiracy theories is precisely that nobody listens to the people who believe them."

In my own research, I have also shown how the function of humor in Belarus can be completely different. I demonstrated how humor that may appear anti-dictatorship actually reinforces that dictatorship. In such cases, the joke serves as a constant reminder to people that the situation is frightening — you may tell a joke, sure, but you have to keep your mouth shut.

I don't know how things are in Belarus right now, of course, since I haven't been there in a long time. When I did visit and conduct research, however, alongside regular jokes I heard jokes about fear and even jokes about jokes. There were so many of them that a kind of meta-level emerged.

One illuminating joke that I also told in my lecture dates back to the Soviet Union, yet still circulates in Belarus today. Someone calls the KGB and hurls all kinds of insults at them because they are so fed up with the whole situation. They end the call by saying: "And you don't know how to do your job at all!" As soon as they hang up, someone taps them on the shoulder and says: "We do the best we can." What else is such a joke if not a reminder that you are always being watched?

We already touched on crisis communication, but as a folklore researcher, do you have any more advice for decision-makers, politicians, or society at large on coping with such tense times?

I think we folklorists have a very long history of listening to people: we go around, sit down, and record interviews. Sometimes these are elderly people who talk for hours and hours. Yet we stay there and transcribe everything very carefully in order to hear what people are saying — especially now that transcription has become so easy.

I would recommend the same approach to decision-makers, politicians, and institutions. You shouldn't rely solely on questionnaires with "yes," "no," "I don't know," or "I'm not sure" answers, because that doesn't help all that much. What matters more are personal stories, which vary greatly from person to person. Those stories could also be published in some way so that all kinds of people in Estonia are heard. On television, for example, you could show how different people live and what their concerns are.

The problem with conspiracy theories is precisely that nobody listens to the people who believe them. Why was it so easy for me to record interviews about vaccine skepticism? Because I was perhaps the first person willing to listen. Even those people's relatives may not have wanted to hear it or talk about it, or they may have overreacted. It then turned out that every single one of them had some very sad experience that nobody wanted to know anything about.

I understand that listening like that takes a great deal of energy. Today, however, we live in the age of artificial intelligence, where — while of course complying with data protection rules and anonymizing data beforehand using specialized software where necessary — observations can be systematized and summarized more easily, tracked and compiled without having to read an entire interview, for example. Different perspectives emerge from people's stories. In folklore studies, we have historically listened to marginalized people as well, such as minorities or those who believe UFOs exist. We still recorded their stories, looked at them, and asked why things were that way — others can do the same.

Now that your professorship has officially begun, what do you plan to research next? What is currently underway, and what else would you like to find out?

First, I am currently writing a major ERC project proposal related to rumors: tracking rumors both in the laboratory and in real life.

My second plan involves gendered conspiracy theories. Historically, the world still pays more attention to men. At the same time, there are many things related to women that we do not know about. In the Estonian context, for example, Triin Laisk, who researches endometriosis and hormones, is doing wonderful pioneering work. We know very little about women's health, and historically all those hormones were dismissed as some kind of "crazy woman" issue.

"The way people behave in a crisis depends on the public's perspective."

Yet I am interested not only in how and what women themselves believe, but also in how they cope in situations where, say, men believe conspiracy theories and go down the rabbit hole, figuratively speaking. Often it is the woman who keeps the peace in the family when an uncle, husband, or father believes something like that. In fact, some studies have shown that when someone in a family goes down the rabbit hole, their family members experience symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder. I am interested in how women cope with that.

My third endeavor is about listening to people. Security experts have mostly focused on the elite — what politicians think will happen. I, however, am interested specifically in the people's perspective. For example, if a crisis occurs in Estonia, it is great if the Estonian state delivers a very clear message, but what do people actually believe? Perhaps what their neighbor says — which direction the Russians are coming from or which way they will move, compared to what the state tells them.

In academic literature, this is called the vernacular or people's perspective. It is actually the most important factor, because the way people behave in a crisis depends on the public's perspective. We saw this in Ukraine too, when experts said Kyiv would fall in three days, yet people are still holding out today. Nobody could foresee that precisely because the people's perspective was unfamiliar to them.